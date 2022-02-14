iBio Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today announces its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provides a corporate update.



“We are pleased to report that we have now added six new immuno-oncology assets to our pipeline in the six months since we announced our new drug discovery capabilities,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Our most recent addition progressed the fastest, already advancing into late-discovery stage thanks to our deployment of artificial intelligence design capabilities. We are also leveraging our research on a novel peptide with anti-fibrotic effects into oncology by exploring its possible use in treating solid tumors with a strong fibrotic matrix. Meanwhile, we are in position to move our second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate towards the clinic and potentially address many of the unmet needs that remain in the fight against COVID-19 as it transitions to an endemic disease. Overall, we are elated to see in this quarter multiple new pipeline additions and advancements as a result of our recent investments in drug discovery R&D.”

Second Quarter and Recent Business Developments:

BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

Vaccines

In light of the waning periods of SARS-CoV-2 immunity provided by commercially available first-generation vaccines that are all based upon the virus’ frequently changing spike protein, the Company is moving forward with IND-Enabling studies of IBIO-202 in an attempt to bring a more durable COVID-19 vaccine to market. Pending the outcome of those studies, iBio plans to file an IND application for its nucleocapsid-based, intramuscularly delivered vaccine candidate with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before the end of calendar 2022.

iBio is continuing to work with a leading innovator of microarray patch systems to evaluate the feasibility of intradermal delivery of its vaccine candidates.

The Company continues to advance IBIO-400, which has the potential to be the first fully approved vaccine for Classical Swine Fever, an agricultural biothreat that poses a significant risk to domestic food security and the multi-billion dollar U.S. pork export market. The life-phase of the oral immunogenicity study of IBIO-400 has been completed. Next steps will be determined following data analysis.



Therapeutics

To better assist investors in tracking iBio’s progress with its biopharmaceutical candidates, it will now classify its discovery programs into four stages: (1) Early Discovery; (2) Late Discovery; (3) Lead Optimization; and (4), Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-Enabling. In that regard, the Company announced today that ‘immuno-oncology Target 3’ and ‘AI-driven immuno-oncology Target 6’ successfully advanced into the Late Discovery stage.

iBio continues to develop its IL-2 sparing anti-CD25 antibody, IBIO-101, on the FastPharming Platform. The Company anticipates the program will advance from Lead Optimization to IND-Enabling before the middle of calendar 2022.

Platform. The Company anticipates the program will advance from Lead Optimization to IND-Enabling before the middle of calendar 2022. The Company’s endostatin E4 molecule for fibrotic diseases, IBIO-100, is subject to an exclusive, worldwide license to certain patents and related intellectual property granted to it by the University of Pittsburgh. Last week, the parties signed an amended license agreement that extends several milestone-related deadlines. Given the additional flexibility provided by the amended agreement and the effort to balance positive developments with IBIO-202 and its oncology portfolio with cash management objectives, the Company has decided to appropriately pace the progression of IBIO-100 through the Lead Optimization stage.

In November 2021, iBio announced a research collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to evaluate the potential effects the endostatin E4 molecule may have upon fibrotic tumors in combination with other cancer treatments. Initial data from the collaboration is expected in the second half of calendar 2022.

BIOPROCESS

In November 2021, iBio purchased three assets for approximately $28.7 million from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited (the “Eastern Affiliates”). One asset is the Bryan, Texas, FastPharming Manufacturing Facility, which it previously operated under a lease from the Eastern Affiliates. Another is the rights to develop the adjacent land using the ground lease from Texas A&M University. The third asset was the iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock held by the Eastern Affiliates, which represented their approximately 30% equity interest in the jointly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, iBio continues to evaluate options with respect to the acquired assets, including a potential sale-leaseback transaction for the facility.



Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments:

On January 31, 2022, the Company reconvened its 2021 Annual Meeting to allow more of its stockholders to consider and vote on Proposal 4 (Reverse Stock Split) and Proposal 5 (Change in Authorized Shares). Although approximately 65% and 68% of the votes received were in favor of Proposal 4 and Proposal 5, respectively, the total number of shares voting were insufficient for them to pass.



“We were pleased by the support we received for each of these proposals,” said Mr. Isett. “Stockholders who chose to vote their shares did so in favor of Proposals 4 and 5 by a large margin of approximately 2-to-1. We will continue to work on solutions to overcome structural impediments to implementing the will of our voting stockholders and, more broadly, to ensure iBio is in position to continue to grow. In the meantime, we have made a number of adjustments to our operating and development plans in order to achieve our cash management objectives. These changes include deferring a number of planned new hires as well as less aggressively advancing the IBIO-100 program, to name a few. The adjustments will allow us to extend our cash runway by two quarters while still advancing IBIO-202 and other key Biopharmaceutical and Bioprocess initiatives.”

Financial Results:

Revenues for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021, were approximately $0.2 million, which was not a significant change from the prior quarter and a decrease of 76% from approximately $0.7 million in the same period of 2020. As is commonplace for early-stage Pharma Services companies, iBio has experienced significant quarter-to-quarter revenue variability, driven by factors such as the number and size of customer contracts, as well as the timing of revenue recognition. As previously communicated, the Company expects revenue growth to return in the second half of fiscal 2022.

R&D and G&A expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 40% and 48%, respectively, over the comparable period in fiscal 2020. This reflects the Company’s growing investments in its pipeline, platform technologies, employees, and related infrastructure. iBio anticipates this trend continuing, however, the rate of growth is expected to moderate over time.

The Company’s consolidated net loss for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $11.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.2 million, or $0.04 per share, in the same period of 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, iBio had cash and cash equivalents plus debt securities of approximately $57.4 million, excluding $5.9 million of restricted cash. The Company now believes that it has adequate cash to support its activities through September 30, 2023.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,205 $ 77,404 Accounts receivable - trade 111 426 Settlement receivable - current portion 5,100 5,100 Investments in debt securities 18,172 19,570 Inventory 1,986 27 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,922 2,070 Total Current Assets 67,496 104,597 Restricted cash 5,940 — Convertible promissory note receivable and accrued interest 1,594 1,556 Settlement receivable - noncurrent portion 5,100 5,100 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 109 26,111 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,291 — Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 32,881 8,628 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,041 952 Investment in equity security - at cost 1,760 — Prepaid expenses - noncurrent 1,195 — Security deposits 41 24 Total Assets $ 126,448 $ 146,968 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,739 $ 2,254 Accrued expenses (related party of $0 and $701 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 2,842 3,001 Acquisition Payable 2,500 — Finance lease obligations - current portion 45 367 Operating lease obligation - current portion 160 — Note payable - PPP loan - current portion — 600 Contract liabilities 60 423 Total Current Liabilities 8,346 6,645 Finance lease obligations - net of current portion 51 31,755 Operating lease obligation - net of current portion 5,400 — Term note payable - net of deferred financing costs 22,053 — Total Liabilities 35,850 38,400 Equity iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021; 218,060,597 and 217,873,094 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 218 217 Additional paid-in capital 284,957 282,058 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91 ) (63 ) Accumulated deficit (194,486 ) (173,627 ) Total iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 90,598 108,585 Noncontrolling interest — (17 ) Total Equity 90,598 108,568 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 126,448 $ 146,968

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited; in Thousands, except per share amounts)