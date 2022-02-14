Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports second quarter results

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, October 1 to December 31, 2021, were $7,458,050 compared with last year's second quarter net sales of $6,962,065. Net income for the quarter was $21,201, $.01 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $(181,006), $(0.08) per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2022, July 1 to December 31, 2021, net sales were $15 million, compared with $14.2 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2021. Net income for the period was $327,262, $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8,817, $0.00 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

The backlog for the Company was approximately $70.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared with last year's backlog of approximately $60.1 million at December 31, 2020. New orders in the first six months of fiscal year 2022 were approximately $19.5 million, compared with new orders in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 of $19.4 million.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

Returning to consistent profitability is our primary objective as we close out fiscal 2022 and move into fiscal 2023. The financial results for the quarter were significantly affected by one-time costs associated with senior management restructuring and related legal fees. Nonetheless, we remain profitable through two quarters and continue to focus on increasing the profitability of the Company.

Our business still encounters headwinds due to COVID-19, including delays in the receipt of materials and lost working days both at our suppliers and in our internal operations. We continue to support our customers and suppliers as we work together through this difficult environment.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano (518)245-4400.

