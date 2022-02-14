Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Reach $392.79 Million by 2027. North America to Witness the Highest Incremental Growth of $104.67 Million – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The interactive patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2021−2027.



INTERACTIVE PATIENTS ENGAGEMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 392.79 MILLION (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) OVER 18% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022 – 2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS Type (In-Patient and Out-Patient), Product (In-Room Television, Interactive Beside Terminal, Tablets, and Others), Application (Health Management, Patient Education, Social Management/Entertainment, and Other Applications), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, and Other) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The global interactive patient engagement solutions market would realize an absolute growth of over 174.87% in revenue between 2021 and 2027.

Increased patient-care services in the healthcare sector have transformed the traditional physician-patient relationship into a provider-consumer relationship. Technology has transformed the doctor-patient relationship in a short period. It allowed the patient to be directly and actively involved in the health process.

The market is associated with an emerging large number of vendors, increasing the rivalry among the existing players offering HCIT solutions. With the high adoption of digital health solutions across various regions, players offering healthcare facilities engagement solutions will increase, contributing to the market competitiveness.

Chronic diseases and illnesses are on the rise around the world. The aging of the population and changes in social behavior have contributed to the steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems. The growing burden of chronic diseases is driving the market for interactive patient engagement solutions.

North America captured the dominant position for the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT, is the primary factor for its high market share.

The interactive type of segment dominated the global interactive patient engagement solutions market with a market share of 83.76%. Arizton predicts that it will continue to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, application, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 23 other vendors

INTERACTIVE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Advances in technology have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. The entertainment category includes basic technologies such as television and internet access and entertainment options for medical purposes (such as managing pain from distractions).

An interactive bedside terminal gives physicians real-time access to integrated patient and medical history information. It allows patients and their families to view treatment logs and actively participate in care and recovery. Studies have shown that patients who are more actively involved in care are more active in health care and are more likely to have better health outcomes.

The goal of patient engagement solutions in health management is to support the functioning of the medical system, streamline the number and effectiveness of medical services, strengthen the role of prevention and health promotion, and deliver highly specialized treatment to inpatients. These solutions improve the relationship between the caregiver and the patient, health literacy, clinical decision-making, and patient-centric interventions for patient safety.



Market Segmentation by Type

In-Patient

Out-Patient

Market Segmentation by Product

In-Room Television

Interactive Beside Terminal

Tablets

Other

Market Segmentation by Application

Health Management

Patient Education

Social Management/Entertainment

Other Applications

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





INTERACTIVE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – TABLE OF CONTENTS

MAJOR VENDORS

Epic Systems

GetWellNetwork

Sentrics

Sonifi Health

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Aceso Interactive

Advantech

ARBOR Technology

Barco

Buddy Healthcare

BEWATEC ConnectedCare

ClinicAll

Globestar Systems

DMF Systems

eVideon

Healthcare Information (HCI)

HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

Hospedia

I3 Solutions

J2 Interactive

Lincor

MDM Commercial

pCare

PDi Communication Systems

ResMed

TeleHealth Services

The Access Group

Vocera Communications





