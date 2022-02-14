Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Reach $392.79 Million by 2027. North America to Witness the Highest Incremental Growth of $104.67 Million – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The interactive patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2021−2027.
INTERACTIVE PATIENTS ENGAGEMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|USD 392.79 MILLION (2027)
|CAGR (REVENUE)
|OVER 18% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2022 – 2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|North America
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Type (In-Patient and Out-Patient), Product (In-Room Television, Interactive Beside Terminal, Tablets, and Others), Application (Health Management, Patient Education, Social Management/Entertainment, and Other Applications), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, and Other)
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- The global interactive patient engagement solutions market would realize an absolute growth of over 174.87% in revenue between 2021 and 2027.
- Increased patient-care services in the healthcare sector have transformed the traditional physician-patient relationship into a provider-consumer relationship. Technology has transformed the doctor-patient relationship in a short period. It allowed the patient to be directly and actively involved in the health process.
- The market is associated with an emerging large number of vendors, increasing the rivalry among the existing players offering HCIT solutions. With the high adoption of digital health solutions across various regions, players offering healthcare facilities engagement solutions will increase, contributing to the market competitiveness.
- Chronic diseases and illnesses are on the rise around the world. The aging of the population and changes in social behavior have contributed to the steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems. The growing burden of chronic diseases is driving the market for interactive patient engagement solutions.
- North America captured the dominant position for the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT, is the primary factor for its high market share.
- The interactive type of segment dominated the global interactive patient engagement solutions market with a market share of 83.76%. Arizton predicts that it will continue to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, application, end-users, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 23 other vendors
INTERACTIVE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – SEGMENTATION
- Advances in technology have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. The entertainment category includes basic technologies such as television and internet access and entertainment options for medical purposes (such as managing pain from distractions).
- An interactive bedside terminal gives physicians real-time access to integrated patient and medical history information. It allows patients and their families to view treatment logs and actively participate in care and recovery. Studies have shown that patients who are more actively involved in care are more active in health care and are more likely to have better health outcomes.
- The goal of patient engagement solutions in health management is to support the functioning of the medical system, streamline the number and effectiveness of medical services, strengthen the role of prevention and health promotion, and deliver highly specialized treatment to inpatients. These solutions improve the relationship between the caregiver and the patient, health literacy, clinical decision-making, and patient-centric interventions for patient safety.
Market Segmentation by Type
- In-Patient
- Out-Patient
Market Segmentation by Product
- In-Room Television
- Interactive Beside Terminal
- Tablets
- Other
Market Segmentation by Application
- Health Management
- Patient Education
- Social Management/Entertainment
- Other Applications
Market Segmentation by End-Users
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Settings
- Other
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
INTERACTIVE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries
8.2 Technological Advances in Ipe Solutions and New Product Launches
8.3 Focus on Patient Education For Clinical Efficiency
8.4 Surge in Medical Tourism
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Solutions
9.2 Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption of HCIT Solutions
9.3 Increasing Number of mHealth Applications
9.4 Growing Hospitalization Rate Due to Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Data Security Concerns
10.2 High Infrastructure & Implementation Costs
10.3 Variations in Telehealth Regulations Worldwide
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geography Insights
11.2.2 Type Insights
11.2.3 Product Insights
11.2.4 Application Insights
11.2.5 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Patient Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Inpatient
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Inpatient: Geography Segmentation
12.3.4 Inpatient: Market by Geography
12.4 Outpatient
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Outpatient: Geography Segmentation
12.4.4 Outpatient: Market By Geography
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 In-Room Television
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 In-Room Television: Geography Segmentation
13.3.4 In-Room Television: Market by Geography
13.4 Interactive Beside Terminal
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Interactive Beside terminal: Geography Segmentation
13.4.4 Interactive Beside Terminal: Market by Geography
13.5 Tablet
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Tablet: Geography Segmentation
13.5.4 Tablet: Market by Geography
13.6 Other Products
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Other Products: Geography Segmentation
13.6.4 Other Products: Market by Geography
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Health Management
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Health Management: Geography Segmentation
14.3.4 Health Management: Market by Geography
14.4 Patient Education
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Patient Education: Geography Segmentation
14.4.4 Patient Education: Market by Geography
14.5 Social Management
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Social Management: Geography Segmentation
14.5.4 Social Management: Market by Geography
14.6 Other Applications
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Other Applications: Geography Segmentation
14.6.4 Other Applications: Market by Geography
15 End User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation
15.3.4 Hospital: Market by Geography
15.4 Ambulatory Care Centers
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Ambulatory Care Centers: Geography Segmentation
15.4.4 Ambulatory Care Centers: Market by Geography
15.5 Other End Users
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Other End Users: Geography Segmentation
15.5.4 Other End Users: Market by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2.1 North America: Type Segmentation
17.2.2 North America: Product Segmentation
17.2.3 North America: Application Segmentation
17.2.4 North America: End User Segmentation
17.3 KEY COUNTRIES
17.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.2.1 Europe: Type Segmentation
18.2.2 Europe: Product Segmentation
18.2.3 Europe: Application Segmentation
18.2.4 Europe: End User Segmentation
18.3 Key Countries
18.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.2.1 APAC: Type Segmentation
19.2.2 APAC: Product Segmentation
19.2.3 APAC: Application Segmentation
19.2.4 APAC: End User Segmentation
19.3 Key Countries
19.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.2.1 Latin America: Type Segmentation
20.2.2 Latin America: Product Segmentation
20.2.3 Latin America: Application Segmentation
20.2.4 Latin America: End User Segmentation
20.3 Key Countries
20.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
20.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.2.1 Middle East & Africa: Type Segmentation
21.2.2 Middle East & Africa: Product Segmentation
21.2.3 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation
21.2.4 Middle East & Africa: End User Segmentation
21.3 Key Countries
21.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
21.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21.3.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
MAJOR VENDORS
- Epic Systems
- GetWellNetwork
- Sentrics
- Sonifi Health
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Aceso Interactive
- Advantech
- ARBOR Technology
- Barco
- Buddy Healthcare
- BEWATEC ConnectedCare
- ClinicAll
- Globestar Systems
- DMF Systems
- eVideon
- Healthcare Information (HCI)
- HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions
- Hospedia
- I3 Solutions
- J2 Interactive
- Lincor
- MDM Commercial
- pCare
- PDi Communication Systems
- ResMed
- TeleHealth Services
- The Access Group
- Vocera Communications
