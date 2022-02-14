Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Four New Communities

Mr. Laurel, NJ, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected to manage four new communities in New Jersey.

The first new client community is located in Howell, NJ. Residents of this 98-townhome community enjoy access to tennis courts, a courtyard, playground, and gazebo.

Associa Mid-Atlantic will also partner with the board of directors for an association in Atco, NJ. Featuring 88 single-family homes, this beautifully landscaped 55+ community boasts a clubhouse, fitness center, and bocce court.

Located in Marlton, NJ, the third community joining the Associa Mid-Atlantic family has 236 townhomes and features championship-caliber tennis courts, two playgrounds, and impeccably landscaped grounds.

In addition, Associa Mid-Atlantic has assumed management of a new association in Allentown, NJ. Comprised of 86 single-family homes, this executive-style home community is located near historic downtown Allentown and Princeton Nurseries. It features a serene walking path, fountains, and a tot lot.

“Our dedicated management team is looking forward to working with the boards of directors at each of these new communities and developing a united partnership to help them achieve their vision and goals,” said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “We take pride in the services and support we provide all of our clients and are excited to further improve upon the community and resident experience in these associations.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-