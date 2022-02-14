Williams Adley Kicks Off 40th Anniversary Celebrations During Black History Month

Washington, DC, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Adley, an accounting and advisory firm, proudly celebrates the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1982 by two black CPAs. Both founders had envisioned a firm that would become not only the firm of choice for clients facing financial and regulatory issues, but also the employer of choice for minority CPA talent who want the training and exposure to advance in the profession. Over the years, the firm has made a name for itself as advisor to federal agency clients with missions that span the globe, has broadened service offerings, and continues to build a diverse talent pipeline.

Williams Adley has grown from a small subcontractor to a prime contractor of large engagements where some of the industry’s most recognized names are the subcontractors. Their services have expanded to include audit and assurance, management consulting, and information technology risk management.

“Passionate and talented people made Williams Adley the great workplace it is today,” said Managing Partner Kola Isiaq. “One of the crucial lessons we’ve learned over the past 40 years–one that’s more important than ever in today’s tight labor market–is the importance of having the right people and giving them the tools to excel and grow the firm.”

Williams Adley attributes its success to three key factors. One, the firm is known in the federal marketplace for its technical expertise. Since the pandemic, it has parlayed its experience with disaster recovery and relief funds into helping oversight bodies identify fraud and mismanagement of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Two, it is effective at–and committed to–acquiring and providing diverse, top talent with an equitable, inclusive, and nurturing workplace that positions them for leadership. For this reason, today’s historic labor shortage has had little, if any, impact on the business. A good number of Williams Adley alums have since joined–and become executives in–client agencies and other firms. Three, it uses its broad network of alliances to quickly form and adjust a project team to suit a client’s complex, shifting needs.

“In our industry, your business is only as good as your people and partners,” said Isiaq. “Since we’ve cultivated people with enormous talent and potential, I know our legacy of success is in great hands.”

Williams Adley plans to hold events throughout the year. One is an open house for all employees and alums, many of whom have remained tightly connected with the company. Some events involve WA Cares, the firm’s community service program that addresses the current and future needs of the DC metropolitan area.

About Williams Adley:

Williams Adley is a CPA and advisory firm that specializes in helping federal agencies navigate today’s complex financial and regulatory environment. As a small, minority-owned business with a reputation for providing clear guidance and personable service to complex organizations, they help agencies deliver on their missions around the world, with integrity, greater efficiency, and far less risk. For more information, visit williamsadley.com.