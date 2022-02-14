Trupanion Brings Together Experts for Fun and Informative Smile-Sharing Online Event on the Importance of Pet Dental Health

Seattle, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a smile-sharing online event aimed at providing pet parents valuable information on the importance of pet dental health. The live session takes place on Thursday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

Dr. Steve Weinrauch founder of MightyVet & chief veterinary officer at Trupanion will be joined by another expert in dental health, Dr. Patrick Vall. Dr. Vall is owner of Animal Dental Care and Oral Surgery, which serves clients in Colorado and Wyoming.

This smile-sharing online event is intended to be a lively and fun session with information on how pets can live longer, happier lives – starting with their teeth.

WHO: Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion and, founder of MightyVet, and Dr. Patrick Vall DVM, DAVDC owner of Animal Dental Care and Oral Surgery.

WHAT: A FREE smile-sharing online event hosted by Trupanion on the importance of pet dental health.

WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.

WHERE: To register and view this presentation visit: https://trupanion.com/webinars/dental

