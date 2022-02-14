CPS Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Earnings

Pretax income of $24.4 million for the fourth quarter and $65.7 million for 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $19.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. This compares to a net income of $4.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include a net tax benefit of $680,000 related to revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without the benefit, net income would have been $18.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $69.4 million, an increase of $7.0 million, or 11.1%, compared to $62.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $45.0 million compared to $56.0 million for the 2020 period. Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.4 million compared to pretax income of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 total revenues were $267.8 million compared to $271.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of approximately $3.4 million, or 1.2%. Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $202.1 million, a decrease of $48.9 million, or 19.5%, compared to $251.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $65.7 million, compared to $20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $47.5 million, or $1.84 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $21.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Results for the twelve months ended December 31,2021 include a net tax benefit of $680,000 related to revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without the benefit, net income for 2021 would have been $46.8 million, or $1.82 per diluted share. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 would have been $12.9 million and $0.54 per share, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, CPS purchased $328.0 million of new contracts compared to $326.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $166.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's receivables totaled $2.209 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase from $2.161 billion as of September 30, 2021 and an increase from $2.175 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 2.57% of the average portfolio as compared to 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 10.53% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 12.08% as of December 31, 2020.

“We are excited to report the best full year financial results in the history of CPS,” said Charles E. Bradley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We originated $1.1 billion in new finance receivables, a 54% increase over 2020 and a 14% increase over 2019. Our credit performance remains strong, and the capital markets continue to be receptive to our quarterly securitizations.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

