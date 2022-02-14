Johnson Outdoors Announces New Vice President of Global Operations and Supply Chain

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced the selection of Terry Troutman as the new Vice President, Global Operations and Supply Chain. Mr. Troutman will report to Helen Johnson-Leipold, CEO, Johnson Outdoors and hold a seat on the Company’s Executive Committee. In this new role, Troutman is responsible for overseeing the global, system-wide operations and leading the carbon footprint initiatives for the company.



Terry brings a wealth of experience and proven success in global operations including driving business results in strategic and tactical leadership, supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, inventory and demand planning, customer service and transportation. He joins the company from Instant Brands / Corelle Brands where he served as the Vice President, Global Supply Chain since 2017. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Instant Brands / Corelle Brands and Delphi Thermal Systems. Terry holds a Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Engineering Technology from SUNY-The State University of New York, a Master of Science in Manufacturing Management, and Master of Business Administration from Kettering University in Michigan.

“I’m pleased to welcome Terry to our team. His extensive experience and capabilities will be critical to our operations team, ensuring we continue to leverage our strengths in a challenging supply chain environment and maximize opportunities in an increasingly competitive outdoor recreation industry,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m excited to join the Johnson Outdoors team. I’m looking forward to working in the outdoor category with the passionate outdoor adventurers in the company, and to apply my experience in other industries to leverage opportunities for the future,” said Terry Troutman.

