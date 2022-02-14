Russell Huewe joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Russell Huewe has joined the firm as Managing Director, Business Development. Mr. Huewe will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Huewe will focus on building and developing strategic relationships that will support the firm’s long-term growth outlook.



“Vida’s non-correlated investment strategies are well-positioned for growth in 2022, with the diversity of our solutions offering increasing opportunities for investors,” said Mr. Wallace. “Russ’s global business development experience will be an important addition to our team as we continue to evolve our institutional relationships and expand our platform.”

Mr. Huewe added, “Joining Vida provides an opportunity to help drive the strategic vision and ongoing success of a well-established name in differentiated investments. I look forward to collaborating with the team and leveraging my strong product knowledge and relationships to advance the firm’s goals.”

Mr. Huewe joins Vida with over 30 years of relevant industry experience. Most recently, he served as Director of Institutional Business Development at Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he led client interaction across a variety of boutique alternative strategies. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Institutional Business Development at PIMCO, where he focused on fixed income, distressed, inflation and credit opportunity strategies across several investment vehicles. Mr. Huewe has also held senior-level positions at Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Huewe graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Oregon State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $3.5 billion in assets under management across closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top group of secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

