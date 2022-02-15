EarlyBirds Helps Large Organizations Keep Up With The Relentless Acceleration of Technologies

Forde, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds has created an open innovation ecosystem that helps private and public organizations capitalize on the innovations currently being offered by startups, scaleups and mature organisation who are willing to share their technological advantages in exchange for mutual commercial benefits. Readers can find out more about the company and its services by heading over to their website at earlybirds.io.

The relentless pace of technology development and digital disruption continues to accelerate across all areas of public and private sector business. For example, 5G will open up a whole new world of functionality enabled by its significant bandwidth and connectivity advantages over 4G, bringing billions of new devices online that will be aware of each other and work together to serve a greater function. However, there are only a few international conglomerates that are currently offering 5G enabled hardware that can work with existing networks. Therefore, there is a need now to find alternatives that allow businesses to take advantage of the coming wave of the 5G revolution in a cost-effective manner without bowing to the hegemony of these few players.

One such company is EdgeQ, launched in 2018 by former executives at Broadcom, Intel, and Qualcomm. EdgeQ’s SoC (System on a Chip) is capable of connecting to private 5G networks while also offering AI compute capabilities that can handle critical processing required by industries such as manufacturing, energy, automotive, and others. The birth of a company like EdgeQ is only possible when individuals whose goals are closely aligned come together to solve a pressing industry problem. Startups like EdgeQ need the support, both monetary and symbolic, of industry leaders who recognize the value of such endeavors and have the foresight to see how a small company’s efforts can benefit them as well as the whole world.

The emergence of new technology is not showing any signs of slowing down. 5G is just one piece of the puzzle as there are a lot of technologies that can piggyback off the innovations in communications and open up use cases that were not possible just a decade ago. McKinsey published an in-depth article that outlines the most exciting technologies that are bound to make an impact in the coming decades. These include next-gen computing, applied AI, distributed infrastructure, trust architecture, bio-revolution, automation and virtualization, nano-materials, and clean technologies, just to name a few. Large corporations such as Meta have also expressed their desire to implement their vision for the future which includes the building of a metaverse that leverages existing innovations such as sensors, computer vision, augmented reality, and spatial computing to give individuals and businesses a whole new way of interacting with the broader world.

For business leaders and executives, it becomes crucial to identify the technologies that show the most potential for revolutionizing their industry. In some technologies, there are literally thousands of choices or there are hidden areas of emerging relevant technology that are difficult to find. One challenge is shaping requirements and matching them to what is commercially available. A lot of resources are spent on research for identifying what disruptive technologies are worth pursuing to gain competitive advantages in the market or to obtain efficiencies to meet organizational goals.

For example, Amazon envisioned a future where drone technology is ubiquitous and well-accepted to a point where short-distance deliveries can be made using a fleet of interconnected drones. The company already spends $47 billion dollars each year on shipping costs. From the company’s perspective, it made complete sense to acquire Kiva Systems, a company that manufactures mobile robotic fulfillment systems, in 2012. The company now has more than 200,000 Kiva packing and shipping robots that have been given the moniker Prime Air which will soon make good on its original promise of 30-minute drone deliveries making it the cheapest and fastest way for customers to get products at home.

EarlyBirds is solving the innovation problem by using artificial intelligence to quantify the value of over 4 million innovators across all these technologies and many more on its platform. EarlyBirds can help shape business strategies and solve these technology needs with their unique platform plus the Challenger and Explorer programs. They can also create innovation maps based on a specific technology group that remove the complexity for solving challenges using an intuitive data set. Its AI-enabled platform of over 4 million startups, scaleups, and mature innovators is updated regularly and can be searched, curated using unique search assessment tools to meet business and technology needs.

Mature corporations that want to take advantage of the innovations on the EarlyBirds platform and their services can do so by signing up as Early Adopters at the link: https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914