Evergent Announces Partnership with MBC GROUP’S Streaming Service Shahid to Support Customer Management and Subscription Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization innovator providing flexible monetization tools for direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses, today announced a partnership with MBC GROUP’S streaming service Shahid, the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. Through the agreement, Shahid will use Evergent’s comprehensive suite of customer management and monetization tools to support user registration, subscription management, and other key functions throughout the MENA region.

Evergent offers innovative, flexible customer monetization solutions for media and telecommunications companies throughout the world. Serving subscribers in 175 countries, Evergent offers exceptional performance and utility to global media networks, facilitating agile monetization strategies across borders and languages.

“The past 24 months has seen a period of unprecedented growth for Shahid, as we successfully pivoted our product from the region’s leading Catch-Up platform to a Premium OTT SVOD service,” said Dominic Farrell, Chief Technology Officer, Shahid. “In order to support this growth and the rapidly evolving OTT landscape, we need a trusted partner who was able to help scale our business across complex and varied regional markets whilst supporting multiple currencies, languages and payment methods. Not only did Evergent meet this brief, but they allowed us to migrate and deploy their solution in record time with zero visible disruption to our core business.”



“Evergent stands out among customer management providers in the digital media and telecommunications industries because of our ability to take on large, complex challenges without hesitation,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Shahid, one of the Middle East’s most important media entities. Our team worked tirelessly to support Shahid on an accelerated timeline, and we look forward to developing our partnership further in the coming years.”

