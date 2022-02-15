Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 15 February 2022: In line with the dividend policy, the board of directors has resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA, that a dividend of NOK 0.30 per share should be paid for 2021.
The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the board of directors:
Dividend amount: NOK 0.30 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 May 2022
Ex-date: 5 May 2022
Record date: 6 May 2022
Payment date: On or about 18 May 2022
Date of approval: 4 May 2022
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment encompasses NORBIT's technology within low power wireless solutions both related to electronic vehicle identification for tolling and tachograph enforcement, together with a new vertical comprising of the recently acquired Hungarian software solutions provider iData, as well as NORBIT's initiatives within Connected Solutions in selected niche applications. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.
NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform. For more information: www.norbit.com (http://www.norbit.com)
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.