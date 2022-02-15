Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 15 February 2022: In line with the dividend policy, the board of directors has resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA, that a dividend of NOK 0.30 per share should be paid for 2021.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the board of directors:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.30 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 May 2022

Ex-date: 5 May 2022

Record date: 6 May 2022

Payment date: On or about 18 May 2022

Date of approval: 4 May 2022