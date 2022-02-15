Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release 15 February 2022 at 8:30 am EET

Tuomas Joensuu appointed Interim CFO of Sievi Capital

Mr. Tuomas Joensuu, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Interim CFO of Sievi Capital as of 15 March 2022. He joined Sievi Capital in 2019 and has worked as Investment Manager, focusing on investment projects and development of current target companies as well as supporting the company’s financial administration.

“Tuomas knows our company well both from the perspective of investment and financing activities and has excellent skills to act as CFO of Sievi Capital,” says CEO Jussi Majamaa.

As announced on 1 September 2021, Sievi Capital’s current CFO, Markus Peura, will leave the company in March 2022.

