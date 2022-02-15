Proactive news headlines including Amplia Therapeutics, Creso Pharma, Anteris Technologies and Miramar Resources

Sydney, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) will showcase data from a clinical study into its leading anti-cancer drug candidate at a major cancer conference this year. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is moving along with its acquisition of Sierra Sage Herbs (SSH), which will deliver the company its maiden entry into the US. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has declined a proposal to merge with NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC). Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has bolstered the gold footprint at its wholly-owned Glandore Project in WA thanks to the latest round of aircore drilling. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) continues to deliver strong intersections of high-grade mineralisation from its new drilling program at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in north-western Tasmania, including 119.2 metres at 0.8% tin and 0.2% tungsten from 75.8 metres. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has turned the soil on an exciting seismic target at its Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project in Western Australia’s north-eastern goldfields. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is preparing samples from its Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia for bulk metallurgic test-work, targeting multiple zones within the white sand horizon of the project. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has tabled the first lot of reverse circulation and aircore drilling results from the Yarmany project area — assays the company believes highlight the property’s multi-commodity potential. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s partial holding, Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Limited, has received assay results from a soil sampling program conducted late last year at Copper Creek in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has signed all remaining purchase contracts for the key components of the process plant at its flagship Muga Potash Mine in Spain. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has awarded the contract for final plant engineering of the battery materials coating pilot plant to be constructed in Saxony, Germany to German engineering firm Küttner GmbH & Co. KG. Click here

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) continues to explore copper-gold porphyry opportunities at its flagship Granite Flat property in northeast Victoria. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has begun a second round of aircore drilling for the Ora Banda South Gold Project, targeting extensions of gold mineralisation discovered during the initial drilling program. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has completed the sale of its joint venture interest in the Finnish Lithium Project. Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has unearthed visible gold during an aircore drilling campaign at its Karonie East prospect in Western Australia. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has completed its first-year commitment under the farm-in agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd, spending more than the C$750,000 required. Click here

AuTeco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has successfully increased the inferred mineral resource for the Pickle Grow Gold Project in Canada by 500,000 ounces to 2.23 million ounces at 7.8 g/t, an over 30% increase just six months after the last resource update. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK)'s ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia is yielding strong shallow gold results in new areas. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Kayelekera Uranium Mine to 46.3 million pounds at 500 parts per million(ppm) triuranium octoxide (U3O8). Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is finalising plans for an airborne geophysical mapping at its 100%-owned Crown Project in the emerging Julimar district of Western Australia, considered highly prospective for nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has discovered four shallow zones of cobalt mineralisation, hosted within the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project – a combination of two project tenures adjacent to the town of Broken Hill – with legacy coding and analysis of 6,182 historic drill cores from the area. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is ramping up activity at its namesake project, with camp construction underway and mine development progressing to plan. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary, The Sandbox, has partnered with Honk Kong’s renowned Ocean Park to create groundbreaking digital entertainment in the virtual world of NFTs and gaming. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com