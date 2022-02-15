North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market to Grow Rapidly; Strict Government Regulations and Ability to Decontamination On-The-Spot to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market size was USD 135.72 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 148.45 million 2021 to USD 197.05 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing worker health concerns and strict government regulations are expected to increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the ability to decontamination on-the-spot will boost the market.

Companies Operating in North America Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station Market:

Haws (Nevada, U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (Charlotte, U.S.)

Hughes Safety Showers (Ontario, Canada)

Uline (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Speakman (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Acorn Safety (California, U.S.)

Grainger (Illinois, U.S.)

Bradley Corporation (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Guardian Equipment (Illinois, U.S.)

Encon Safety Products, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Denios (Kentucky, U.S.)

B-L-S Industries, Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

WaterSaver Faucet Co. (Illinois, U.S.)

Plum Safety (Region Syddanmark, Denmark)

SAS Safety Corp. (California, U.S.)

BOSS Safety Products (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 197.05 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 135.72 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Type, Industry, Country. Growth Drivers Strong Government Policies & Regulatory Framework to Augment Growth The U.S. is expected to Hold the Largest Market Share due to the Presence of Dominant Players Dominant Players Focus on Novel Product Launches to Augment Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact

Low Supply and Supply Chain Interruptions to Harm Market Negatively

The COVID-19 pandemic had several economic backlashes on various sectors worldwide and the emergency shower & eyewash station market is no different. Wide disruptions in the supply chains and volatility in supply chain analysis are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast. Transportation delays and lockdowns restriction further led to the dominant players operating their production facilities at less than 50%, which is expected to limit market growth.

Segments

Type, Industry, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is divided into plumbed and self-contained.

By industry, the market is branched across healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemical, electronics, oil & gas, and others.

In terms of region, the market is categorized into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Report Coverage

The market for North America emergency shower & eye wash station contains various insights by evaluating the types and application surrounding the market. Factors such as leading companies and their business overview, types, and leading applications are well presented in the study to provide our readers a well-presented overview. Additionally, the study also covers all factors that are expected to affect the market positively or negatively.

Drivers & Restraints

Strong Government Policies & Regulatory Framework to Augment Growth

Factors such as rising concerns regarding safe and healthy working conditions coupled with introduction of stringent regulatory standards will boost the North America emergency shower & eye wash station market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising use and production of oil and gas activities along with rising instances of workers to chemical exposure will boost the growth of the market.

However, less product awareness among consumers will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The U.S. is expected to Hold the Largest Market Share due to Presence of Dominant Players

The U.S. will occupy the largest North America emergency shower & eye wash station market share during the forecast period due to immense presence of leading players along with increasing number of reliable vendors and distributors. Additionally, the region is highly developed and possesses economic growth and better opportunities for the market to flourish.

Canada and Mexico will present constant growth during the forecast period due to limited availability of raw material suppliers along with less awareness among the general population.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players Focus on Novel Product Launches to Augment Market Growth

The market landscape for North America emergency shower & eye wash station is highly fragmented and focuses on covering the region in an analytical manner. Leading manufacturers are striving for presenting novel products for capturing maximum revenue. Strategies such as rebranding of existing products are expected to pull back a larger consumer base for the market during the forecast period. For example, in April 2021, Encon Safety Products, Inc. launched Thermostatic Mixing Valves, which will be an addition to the extensive Eye Shower Eye Wash range collection.

Industry Development

August 2021: Acorn Safety launched Acorn Deluxe Wash-N-Go! a hand washing station for public use. The station is produced from stainless steel, which is a sanitary choice since it is rather simple to clean and sterilize.

Table of Contents

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market Share Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix North America emergency shower & eye wash station Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product Type (USD Mn) Plumbed Self-Contained By Industry (USD Mn) Industry Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (Laboratories, etc.) Chemical Electronics (Semiconductor, etc.) Oil & Gas Others (Construction, Mining, etc.) By Country (USD Mn) U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…

