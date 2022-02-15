Digital Prescription Technology Market to Reach USD 4.28 Billion by 2028 - The Rise in the Adoption of Digitalized Prescription & Improving Medical Technology is driving the market is Expected to Drive the Digital Prescription Technology Market - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Prescription Technology Market has witnessed an increase in demand in the recent years owing to the growing penetration of the internet of things (IoT) and emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital prescription system has established itself as a successful business aspect, and is currently attracting several businesses from outside of healthcare. The growing need for improved healthcare quality and minimized prescription errors are other crucial drivers that are expected to fuel the Digital Prescription Technology Market growth during the forecast period. This enhanced capability of Digital Prescription Technology Market is expected to flourish in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Digital Prescription Technology Market by Type of Service (Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions, Services), by Delivery Mode (Web and Cloud Based Solutions, On Premise Solutions), by End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Pharmacies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 1.54 Billion in 2021. The Global Digital Prescription Technology Market size is expected to reach USD 4.28 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Digital Prescription Technology Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Growing Need for Improved Healthcare Facility & Cost Efficiency

Hand-written prescriptions can be inefficient and can lead to incorrect medication, which can be costly or even dangerous for patients. It's estimated to be responsible for up to 4,40,000 deaths each year. Some of these mistakes can be reduced with advanced technology, including Digital Prescription Technology. This technology is able to provide extremely clear information in terms of diagnostic information, treatment monitoring, and requires less interpretation on the part of the pharmacist. This helps patients to avoid miscommunications and facilitate improved healthcare assistance. The cost efficiency of the system is another advantage that is driving the market growth. Hence Digital Prescription Technology is expected to improve and reduce prescription errors in near future which is driving the Digital Prescription Technology Market

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301/1

Benefits of Purchasing Digital Prescription Technology Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Prescription Errors & Inconvenient Design of Software

One of the biggest disadvantages of the Digital Prescription Technology model is the lack of physical evaluation capability. For instance, physical evaluations can be made and situation analysis can be done very effectively. Even if the online evaluation process is done, this process will not be done by licensed healthcare professionals. Some online pharmacies can dispense medicines to patients without requiring a prescription. In such a case, patients can get sick much more severely instead of healing. These are some of the hindering factors that might hamper the Digital Prescription Technology Market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Digital Prescription Technology Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced manufacturing activities further affected the demand for Digital Prescription Technology across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Digital Prescription Technology Market in North America

North America garnered high revenue share owing to high adoption of digital prescription integrated systems and increase in adoption toward advanced healthcare technology products. This is a major factor to drive the growth of the Digital Prescription Technology Market forecast in this region. Moreover, many individuals in the region are inclining toward patient-centric solutions and are adopting for digital prescribing which is helping physicians in the region to provide exquisite experience without the need to invest time for visiting the hospital in non-emergence situations.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Digital Prescription Technology companies and research institutes in the US and Canada. A large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market. For instance, In April 2020, DrFirst a U.S. company partnered with ID.me to help users of the company’s e-prescribe app to verify their identities within a few minutes. This is expected to speed up the process for clinicians to prescribe drugs. Key players funding R&D institutions are also one of the factors that are booming the development of Digital Prescription Technology Market in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Prescription Technology Market by Type of Service (Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions, Services), by Delivery Mode (Web and Cloud Based Solutions, On Premise Solutions), by End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Pharmacies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/digital-prescription-technology-market-144458

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Prescription Technology Market:

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

NextGen Healthcare (US)

athenahealth, Inc. (US)

RelayHealth, LLC (US)

Henry Schein, Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (US)

DrFirst, Inc. (US)

Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US)

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Digital Prescription Technology Market?

How will the Digital Prescription Technology Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Digital Prescription Technology Market?

What is the Digital Prescription Technology market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Digital Prescription Technology Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Digital Prescription Technology Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.28 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 25.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type of Service

Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Implementation Services

Network Services

Training and Education Services Delivery Mode

Web and Cloud Based Solutions

On Premise Solutions End User Hospitals

Office Based Physicians

Pharmacies Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

HCIT Consulting Services Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hcit-consulting-services-market-1338

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hcit-consulting-services-market-1338 Behavioral Mental Health Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/behavioral-mental-health-software-market-1330 Computational Biology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302 Medical Transcription Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299 HCIT Consulting Services Market:- https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-hcit-consulting-services-market-will-grow-to-usd-4210-billion-by-2028

https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-hcit-consulting-services-market-will-grow-to-usd-4210-billion-by-2028 Epigenetics Market:- https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-epigenetics-market-will-grow-to-usd-08-billion-by-2028

https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-epigenetics-market-will-grow-to-usd-08-billion-by-2028 Artificial Pancreas Device System Market:- https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-will-grow-to-usd-4158-million-by-2028

https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/global-artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-will-grow-to-usd-4158-million-by-2028 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:- https://pressreleasebox.com/pr/continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-size-expected-a-growth-of-usd-1324-billion-by-2028-according-to-vantage-market-research

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: