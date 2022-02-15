Ovation Fertility Transitions Home Office to Nashville

Nashville, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility has relocated its operations headquarters from the Los Angeles area to its Nashville office.

Founded in 2015, the IVF services company was created by four leading reproductive endocrinologists as a California-based startup that owned and operated four IVF labs. Since that time, Ovation has acquired seven additional laboratories across the country, and has created or acquired several ancillary service lines and businesses – including the Center for Surrogate Parenting, Ovation Donor Services, Ovation Genetics, Fertility Storage Solutions, and an off-site lab direction service line.

The company’s rapid, nationwide growth in just a few years sparked the move to a more centrally located home office.

“As Ovation has grown to become a diversified, coast-to-coast fertility care services company, it just makes sense to reduce travel distance and time zone challenges by placing our home office in the middle of the country,” says Paul Kappelman, Ovation’s chief executive officer. “Nashville is also a talent-rich environment and home to many industry-leading healthcare companies, so it’s an ideal place for Ovation to establish a home base. Many members of our senior management team are based in that area, as is our Ovation Fertility Nashville IVF lab and Ovation Genetics lab. While we have had a small office in Nashville for some time, relocating our home office operations will allow additional room for growth and create a centralized hub for Ovation’s operations and senior management team.”

The former home office in the Los Angeles area continues to operate as a satellite Ovation office, and no employees were required to relocate.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

