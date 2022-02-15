Wellbeing Digital Sciences Delivers its First IV Ketamine Treatment Under the Inpatient KITE Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce the successful facilitation of its first intravenous (“IV”) ketamine treatment to a patient at the Victoria Wellness Mental Health Residential and Addition Treatment Centre (“VW” or the “Centre”) in Ontario through its collaboration with iHealthOX. VW is one of the first in-patient facilities to offer ketamine-assisted therapy in Canada. Wellbeing management expects the collaboration between VW, iHealthOX and itself to experience an increase in the number of patients treated via IV ketamine infusions in the near future.

The Centre, located at 5316 Rice Lake Scenic Drive in Gores Landing, Ontario, is a residential rehabilitation facility and mental health clinic focused on treating anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) by offering personalized therapy treatment programs. The Company and VW have launched a first-class, best practice-based, six-week inpatient Ketamine Integrated Therapy Experience ("KITE") program. The first three weeks of the KITE program are structured to offer clients a unique opportunity to benefit from fast-acting and medically supervised IV ketamine administration. This process is expected to help combat long-standing and prescription-resistant mental health conditions such as depression and PTSD.

The Company’s previous announced arrangement with iHealthOX helped to make this first IV ketamine treatment possible. iHealthOX was created to provide patients with a customized digital tool specifically for mental health. Patients have access to live coaching sessions, options for one-on-one therapy, evidence-based educational material, and 24/7 emergency support. The iHealthOX platform will be available to patients in both desktop and mobile versions, thereby extending the Company’s services beyond its clinic locations.

“The success of our first IV ketamine treatment in Canada in collaboration with VW and iHealthOX and Wellbeing is encouraged that ketamine-based treatments for mental health are becoming more commonplace. The Company has always wanted to make a positive and significant impact on mental health and this brings us one step closer,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Wellbeing. “Achievements like this, exemplify why Wellbeing continues to work hard to make a difference in the mental health realm,” added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (formerly KetamineOne Capital Limited) is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offer clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

