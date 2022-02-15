Conditions for Sale of Riksbank Certificates

Source: Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid date, 2022-02-15
Auction date2022-02-15
Settlement date2022-02-16
Maturity Date2022-02-23
Nominal amount582 billion SEK
Interest rate0.00 %
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume582 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term1164 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment582 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2022-02-15