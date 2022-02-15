Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market to Reach USD 10.07 Billion by 2028 - Vast Usage of Peptide Vaccine to Control Tumour Growth Propels the Market Demand – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market finds that Peptide Cancer Vaccine aids to provide tumour-specific T-cells to control or eradicate cancer. This vaccine contains tumour antigens in the form of short or long amino acid sequences. The usage of Peptide Cancer Vaccine to control tumour growth in mouse models is expected to propel the growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in upcoming years. The total Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market is estimated to reach USD 10.07 Billion by 2028.

The revenue of the market was USD 4.72 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to reach with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market by Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer), by Type (Personalized Peptide Vaccine, Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine, Peptide Cocktail Type, Multivalent Peptide Vaccine), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market:

TapImmune (US)

Merck (US)

BrightPath Biotherapeutics (Japan)

Sellas (US)

BioLife Science (US)

Boston Biomedical (US)

VAXON Biotech (France)

Lytix Biopharma (Norway)

ISA Pharmaceuticals (Netherlands)

Generex Biotechnology (Canada)

Onco Therapy Science (Japan)

Enzo Life Science (US)

Antigen Express (US)

Immatics Biotechnologies (US)

Immune Design (US)

Immunomedics (US)

Galena Biopharma (US)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation (Canada)

Ultimovacs (Norway)





Market Dynamics :

Major Players Emphasis on the Research Activities to Develop Peptide Vaccine Foster the Market Demand

Peptide Cancer Vaccine provides various advantages such as, easy to prepare, easy to synthesize, cost-effective, helpful in clinical practices, lower risk of antigen-induced anaphylaxis and flexibility in changing antigen. These advantages are responsible for augmenting the growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in coming years. In addition, various key players are investing in research activities to produce Peptide Cancer Vaccines, owing to its beneficial advantages. For instance, Boston Biomedical, Inc., a global developer of novel cancer therapeutics, announced the evaluation of DSP-7888, an investigational WT1 cancer peptide vaccine, to investigate the safety, tolerability, and determination of the recommended phase 2 dose of DSP-7888 in patients.

Provision of Healthy Features of Peptide Vaccine than Conventional Therapies Drive the Market

The Peptide Cancer Vaccines provides good features in terms of better safety and tolerance than conventional methods such as, immune checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer and presence of good characteristics of these vaccines are accelerated the demand for Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market during the projected time period. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer, worldwide, around 19.3 million new cancer cases estimated and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020. Among these, major cases observed for breast, lung, colorectal, prostate and stomach cancers. Thus, it increases the demand for Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Market

North America estimated to witness the maximum growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in 2021. Availability of large number of biotech & pharmaceutical market players that includes Novartis, Roche, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck is augmenting the growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in this region. In addition, rising prevalence of cancer is also responsible for fuelling the growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in this region.

Asia Pacific Incorporated Fastest Growth of Market

Asia Pacific is accounted the fastest growing region in Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market during the forecast period. This surge is accounted due to the increasing research activities in this region. These research activities provide better access and offers low-cost operational efficiencies. In addition, rising government funding for research & development purpose is expected to influence the growth of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 122 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market by Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer), by Type (Personalized Peptide Vaccine, Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine, Peptide Cocktail Type, Multivalent Peptide Vaccine), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/peptide-cancer-vaccine-market-101285

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market?

How will the Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market?

What is the Peptide Cancer Vaccine market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: ISA pharmaceuticals presented key learnings in cancer vaccine development in an educational session at the ESMO Immune-Oncology Congress 2021.

November, 2019: Boston Biomedical Inc. announced the evaluation DSP-7888, an investigational WT1 cancer peptide vaccine, in patients with advanced malignancies.

This market titled “Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.72 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10.07 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11.2% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application



Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others Type Personalized Peptide Vaccine

Peptide-Pulsed Dendritic Cancer Vaccine

Peptide Cocktail Type

Multivalent Peptide Vaccine

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

