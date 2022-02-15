Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 11/2022

15 February 2022

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 25 January 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 170,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 March 2022.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 8 February 2022 to 14 February 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 08-02-2022 7,000 422.85 2,959,950 09-02-2022 7,000 439.36 3,075,520 10-02-2022 7,000 442.09 3,094,630 11-02-2022 7,000 441.43 3,090,010 14-02-2022 8,000 436.74 3,493,920 Accumulated for the period 36,000 - 15,714,030 Accumulated under the programme 83,800 - 38,041,854

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 699,236 treasury shares corresponding to 1.40% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24 Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

