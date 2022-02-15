Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Nigel Clark as Chief Business Officer

Nigel brings 20+ years of commercial and senior managerial experience in the biotech and pharma industry

Oxford, UK, 15 February 2022 – Nucleome Therapeutics, a biotechnology company decoding the dark matter of the human genome to uncover novel ways to treat disease, today announces the appointment of Dr Nigel Clark as Chief Business Officer with immediate effect. Nigel has more than 20 years of deal-making experience from negotiating and executing over 20 major transactions worth over $1.6bn.

Most recently, Nigel served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kymab, which was acquired by Sanofi in 2021. In his role at Nucleome, Nigel will serve on the executive leadership team and will shape and oversee Nucleome’s business and corporate development strategy.

“Nigel has broad commercial experience, an impressive record of high value transactions and long-standing relationships across the life sciences industry. I am thrilled to welcome him to our executive team,” commented Dr Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nucleome. “He joins us at an incredibly exciting stage as we continue to decode the dark genome to uncover precision medicines and began biological validation of our first targets with the ambition to progress them to discovery programmes for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.”

Dr Nigel Clark, Chief Business Officer of Nucleome, said: “The opportunity to join Nucleome Therapeutics, a company with real potential to transform drug discovery and translational medicine, is truly exciting. I have been privileged in my career to date to work with the very best in the industry and I look forward to working with the exceptional executive and scientific team at Nucleome to realise a paradigm shift in the research and development of novel therapeutics to improve patient's lives.”

Dr Nigel Clark most recently served as SVP Business Development and a member of the executive team at Kymab which was divested in 2021 to Sanofi for $1.1bn upfront and a further $300M of success-based milestones. Previous roles include Chief Business Officer at Syntaxin (divested to Ipsen Pharma), VP of Business Development at Vernalis and a member of the senior executive committee as well as President, Vernalis Canada. Nigel has also held leadership roles at Ribotargets and British Biotech and was co-head of the biotech business unit at Datamonitor. He was awarded a Ph.D. from the University of Reading for research conducted into HIV gene regulation and completed his scientific training as a post-doctoral scientist at the department of biochemistry, University of Oxford.

About Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome Therapeutics is decoding the dark matter of the human genome to uncover novel ways to treat disease. The dark genome holds more than 90% of disease-linked genetic variants whose value remains untapped, representing a significant opportunity for drug discovery and development. We have the unique ability to link these variants to gene function and map disease pathways. Our cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types. This enables us to discover and develop novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Our ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers. Nucleome Therapeutics was founded by leading experts in gene regulation from the University of Oxford and backed by investment from Oxford Sciences Innovation. For more information, please visit www.nucleome.com.

