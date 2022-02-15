HSBC Goes Live With Proxymity Shareholder Disclosure Solution

LONDON, England, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC today announced that it is now using Proxymity Shareholder ID solution in the UK and across Europe. Implementing the solution ensures that all HSBC disclosure services are compliant with the EU's SRD II Directive.

The successful deployment provides HSBC clients with the fastest and most transparent disclosure solution available. The solution automates shareholder ID requests in industry-compliant formats, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Following the successful rollout of Proxymity Shareholder ID in the UK and Europe, HSBC will introduce the solution to clients in Asia over the coming weeks.

Joe Mernagh, Senior Product Manager, HSBC, commented: "Our collaboration with Proxymity on shareholder disclosures ensures a best practice process for our clients. We look forward to working with Proxymity to enhance our disclosure and proxy voting services over the course of 2022."

Co-Founder and COO Jonathan Smalley added: "The launch of this service is a strong example of how we're working together to improve the speed and quality of shareholder disclosure systems. This deployment will be followed by HSBC's rollout of Proxymity Shareholder ID solution in Asia, pending regulatory approval."

HSBC plans to deploy Proxymity's Vote Connect proxy voting solution later in the year to enhance the accuracy, timeliness and transparency of both meeting announcements and votes.

Proxymity's industry-leading solutions ensure that investors receive "golden source" meeting announcements in real time and are able to vote up until the market deadline. This can add up to six extra days to enable research and decision-making by investors.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,969bn at 30 September 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Proxymity

Proxymity is the leading digital investor communications platform. We connect issuers, intermediaries and investors in real time via our unique digital pathway, providing transparency, efficiency and accuracy throughout the ecosystem.

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time they need to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors and making it easier for intermediaries to be efficient, timely and compliant when servicing their clients.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions (BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse HSBC, J.P. Morgan, State Street). For more information, visit https://proxymity.io/.

