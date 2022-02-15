Global Wheelchair Market Forecast Report 2021: Technological Evolutions in Wheelchairs - Market is Expected to Reach $6,459.07 Million by 2028 from $4,073.71 Million in 2021

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheelchair Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Type, End User, Application, and Usage; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 6,459.07 million by 2028 from US$ 4,073.71 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Surging incidence of disorders requiring mobility assistance and significantly rising population of geriatric people across the world driving the Wheelchair Market.

Factors such as surging incidence of disorders requiring mobility assistance and significantly rising population of geriatric people across the world are expected to boost the growth of the global wheelchair market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the operational difficulties associated with wheelchairs and high cost of powered wheelchairs during the forecast period.

Patients use wheelchairs when walking is impossible for them due to injury, illness, or disability. There are different types of wheelchairs available in the market, depending on the patient's requirement. There is a wide range of wheelchairs available differing by mechanisms of control, propulsion method, and technology used. There has been a significant effort in the last decade to develop a wheelchair with innovative features.

Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc.; Ottobock, Meyra Gmbh; Karman Healthcare, Inc.; Sunrise Medical; Hoveround Corporation; Levo Ag; Permobil; and Smile Smart Technology are among the leading companies operating in the wheelchair market.

Key Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population in World

Growing Incidence of Disorders Requiring Mobility Assistance

Market Restraints

Operational Difficulties Associated with Wheelchairs and High Cost of Powered Wheelchairs

Market Opportunities

Advancements in Homecare in Developing Countries

Future Trends

Technological Evolutions in Wheelchairs

The Report Segments Global Wheelchair Market as Follows:

By Product

Manual Wheelchair

Powered/Electric Wheelchair

Standard Powered Wheelchairs

Custom-Built Powered Wheelchairs

Smart Wheelchair

By Type

Centre Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

By End User

Rehabilitation Centres

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Application

Neurologically Impaired

Handicap Patients

Others

By Usage

Adult

Pediatric (below 18)

By Distribution Channel

Retail

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific(APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Companies Mentioned

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Ottobock

Meyra GmbH

Karman Healthcare, Inc

Sunrise Medical

Hoveround Corporation

LEVO AG

Permobil

Smile Smart Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu8vf3

Attachment