Global Wheelchair Market Forecast Report 2021: Technological Evolutions in Wheelchairs - Market is Expected to Reach $6,459.07 Million by 2028 from $4,073.71 Million in 2021

The "Wheelchair Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Type, End User, Application, and Usage; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to reach US$ 6,459.07 million by 2028 from US$ 4,073.71 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Surging incidence of disorders requiring mobility assistance and significantly rising population of geriatric people across the world driving the Wheelchair Market.
Factors such as surging incidence of disorders requiring mobility assistance and significantly rising population of geriatric people across the world are expected to boost the growth of the global wheelchair market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the operational difficulties associated with wheelchairs and high cost of powered wheelchairs during the forecast period.
Patients use wheelchairs when walking is impossible for them due to injury, illness, or disability. There are different types of wheelchairs available in the market, depending on the patient's requirement. There is a wide range of wheelchairs available differing by mechanisms of control, propulsion method, and technology used. There has been a significant effort in the last decade to develop a wheelchair with innovative features.
Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc.; Ottobock, Meyra Gmbh; Karman Healthcare, Inc.; Sunrise Medical; Hoveround Corporation; Levo Ag; Permobil; and Smile Smart Technology are among the leading companies operating in the wheelchair market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population in World
- Growing Incidence of Disorders Requiring Mobility Assistance
Market Restraints
- Operational Difficulties Associated with Wheelchairs and High Cost of Powered Wheelchairs
Market Opportunities
- Advancements in Homecare in Developing Countries
Future Trends
- Technological Evolutions in Wheelchairs
The Report Segments Global Wheelchair Market as Follows:
By Product
- Manual Wheelchair
- Powered/Electric Wheelchair
- Standard Powered Wheelchairs
- Custom-Built Powered Wheelchairs
- Smart Wheelchair
By Type
- Centre Wheel Drive
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Standing Electric Wheelchair
By End User
- Rehabilitation Centres
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Application
- Neurologically Impaired
- Handicap Patients
- Others
By Usage
- Adult
- Pediatric (below 18)
By Distribution Channel
- Retail
- E-Commerce
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific(APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Companies Mentioned
- Invacare Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Ottobock
- Meyra GmbH
- Karman Healthcare, Inc
- Sunrise Medical
- Hoveround Corporation
- LEVO AG
- Permobil
- Smile Smart Technology
