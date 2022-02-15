New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civic Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229735/?utm_source=GNW





The global civic services market is expected to grow from $970.07 billion in 2021 to $1051.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1386.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grant making; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members.A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities.



Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations.



The main types of civic services are religious organizations, NGO’s and charitable organizations, political organizations and unions and associations.Religious organisations are nonprofit, voluntary groups whose identity and mission are drawn from a religious or spiritual tradition.



They can be registered or unregistered. The different modes of donation includes online, offline and involves various organization locations such as domestic, international



NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information.CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools.



CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology.According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications.



For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the civic services market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the global civic services market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the civic services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





