United States Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Baxter International, Abbvie, Endo International, Draegerwerk, and Koninklijke Philips

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Anesthesia Drugs Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Anesthesia Drugs Market will reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2027 from $4.9 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAG4%R of

The United States is a prominent regional market for the anesthesia drugs industry. The region is home to heavyweights in the pharmaceutical sector looking to increase their stakes in the United States market.

Anesthesia is a drug-induced, reversible condition that includes specific behavioral and physiological traits amnesia, unconsciousness, analgesia, and akinesia with concomitant stability of the cardiovascular, autonomic, respiratory, and thermoregulatory systems. Anesthesia drugs are one of the primary elements of any surgical procedure. It causes temporary unconsciousness and loss of protective reflexes.



Besides, United States anesthesia drugs market is driven by factors, such as the growing geratic population, increasing incidence of cardiovascular cases, and rising number of urgent surgeries in the United States. Private and public health insurers like Aetna International, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Medicare etc. are helping to boost this market by considering anesthetic drug in their reimbursement policy.



Covid-19 Impact on the United States Anesthesia Drugs Industry:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the United States anesthesia drugs market. The anesthesia drugs sector is seeing difficulties in the supply chain and manufacturing, such as attending to an uneven demand for products and delivering products to end-users on time. It can be attributed to the deterioration in the product demand from major end-users, inadequate surgeries in most hospitals, and interrupted supply chain and challenges in providing essential services due to lockdowns.



General Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs Market holds the Largest Market Share

On the basis of type, United States anesthesia drugs market includes General Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs market, General Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs Market and Local Anesthesia Drugs Market. General Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs Market holds the largest market share, the inhaled anesthetics include sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane, and other are thought to enhance inhibitory postsynaptic channel activity and inhibit excitatory synaptic activity.



Further, general intravenous anesthesia is the leading segments in the United States anesthesia drug market. Benzodiazepines Class, Propofol, Ketamine, Methohexital Sodium, Fospropofol Disodium, Pentobarbital, Etomidate and Fentanyl are commonly used general intravenous anesthesia in the United States. Benzodiazepines and Propofol and Class are the leading anesthesia drugs among this anaesthesia.



United States Anesthesia Drugs Market Size was US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021

In the United States local anesthesia drugs market, bupivacaine is a prescription medicine utilized as a local anesthetic that prevents the nerve impulses that send pain signals to the brain. This medicine is a very useful anesthetic for regional and local anesthesia for several procedures, such as therapeutic, surgery and diagnostic and obstetrical procedures. It is used in various surgical procedures in the United States.



Major Players:

In the United States anesthesia drugs industry several players are selling their products. Most of the anesthesia drugs trade is generic, available at a low cost. The major drug companies working in this field are Baxter International Inc., Abbvie, Endo International plc, Draegerwerk AG, and Koninklijke Philips NV.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Anesthesia Drugs Market



6. Market Share - United States Anesthesia Drugs Analysis

6.1 Anesthesia Drugs

6.2 General Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs

6.3 Local Anesthesia Drugs



7. Types - United States Anesthesia Drugs Market

7.1 General Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs Market

7.2 General Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs Market

7.3 Local Anesthesia Drugs Market



8. General Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs Market

8.1 Propofol

8.2 Benzodiazepines Class (Diazepam and Midazolam)

8.3 Fospropofol Disodium

8.4 Ketamine

8.5 Methohexital Sodium

8.6 Pentobarbital

8.7 Etomidate

8.8 Fentanyl



9. General Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs Market

9.1 Sevoflurane

9.2 Desflurane

9.3 Isoflurane

9.4 Others



10. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

10.1 Bupivacaine

10.2 Ropivacaine

10.3 Lidocaine

10.4 Chloroprocaine

10.5 Prilocaine

10.6 Benzocaine

10.7 Other local anesthetics



11. Merger & Acquisition (M&A) - United States Anesthesia



12. Reimbursement Policy - United States Anesthesia Drugs Market

12.1 Private Health Insurance Providers

12.1.1 Aetna International

12.1.2 Coventry Health Care

12.1.3 Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

12.1.4 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

12.1.5 United Healthcare

12.2 Public Health Insurance Providers

12.2.1 Medicare

12.2.2 MDWise



13. Porters Five Forces

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Recent Developments

14.3 Sales Analysis

Baxter International Inc.

Abbvie

Endo International plc

Draegerwerk AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwpnt4

Attachment