Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Size to Reach USD 13.17 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Approval for Biologics License Applications – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market finds that granted accelerated approval for biologics license applications is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by favourable effective biopharmaceutical medications developed as a targeted therapy for cancer therapy, the total global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market is estimated to reach USD 13.17 Billion by 2028.



The Market valued at a revenue of USD 4.24 Billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.

Furthermore, the rising benefit of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) as the unharmed healthy cells enable patients to recover quickly, thus growth of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market by Application (Breast Cancer, Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer, Other Cancer, Blood Cancer), by Technology (Cleavable Linker, Non-Cleavable Linker, Linkerless), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

AstraZeneca (Sweden)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (US)

Astellas Pharma (Japan)

Seagen Inc. (US)

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. (Japan)

Glaxo Smith Kline PLC (UK)

ADC Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Therapy of Cancer Patients to Fuel Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) are the anticancer drugs that deliver one of the fastest-growing treatments to cancer patients, including the capacity to exploit the particularity of monoclonal antibodies toward targeted antigens for the discharge of potential cytotoxic medications, with augmented activity and decline in toxicity as approximated to chemotherapies. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) utilize antibodies as a vehicle to produce high potential cytotoxic drug molecules to the precise tumour-related antigens for cancer therapy. Recent improvements in ADC technology are noticed by the approval of 10 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS), including Adcetris and Kadcyla specific for Cd30 and HER2 antigen sites, respectively. According to Globocan Data 2020, 50% of individuals including cancer are aged 65 and over, and this figure is predicted to increase by 2040. According to the World Population Ageing article broadcasted in 2019, the share of the people aged over 65 will get close to 16% across the globe by 2050.

Increasing Technological Development to Stimulate the Market Growth

Antibody-drug conjugates are the new category of therapeutic agent that is acquiring attention from both large and small pharmaceutical companies. The potency of the cytotoxic drug in the antibody-drug conjugate is 100-1000-fold more than the potency of the cytotoxic drug when it acts alone. Though this technology delivers presence to maximum large pharmaceutical companies, the capacities for the development of ADC still lie with very few companies. There are many products under the pipeline. Most action today has been carried out under license agreements. There are only three antibody-drug conjugates that have obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first drug Mylotarg among them was withdrawn from the market by its manufacturers in June 2010. It was used to treat acute myelogenous leukemia but a clinical trial showed that the drug has only increased the mortality rate among acute myelogenous leukemia patients and had no benefit over the conventional therapy. The global market for antibody-drug conjugates is expected to be driven by advancements in medical technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market

North America has dominated the global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of these technologies and increasing investment in R&D activities throughout the region. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the existence of better healthcare establishment in the region are anticipated to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period expected to sustain the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the expanding multiplication of technologically creative technologies in the countries of the region such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Additionally, it is found to hold a significant share in the cancer treatment market, and it is depended upon to show a similar pattern over the forecast time frame, thus expected to support the growth of the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: October 2020, ImmunoGen Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Huadong Medicine for the development and commercialization of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, a first-in-class ADC in Greater China.

This market titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.24 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13.17 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 18.9% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application



• Breast Cancer

• Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

• Other Cancer

• Blood Cancer



Technology



• Cleavable Linker

• Non-Cleavable Linker

• Linkerless



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

