2021 Insights on the Biopharma and Pharma Laboratory Global Market

Using the right laboratory instrumentation at the right time is crucial to the process of drug discovery and development. Life science and analytical instrumentation facilitates R&D involving in a wide variety of workflows throughout early discovery, biomarker identification, clinical trials, translational research, and quality control testing throughout the development of new therapeutic products.
The inherent need for precise and accurate data on pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic compounds throughout their development, combined with the stringent regulatory environment, ensures that laboratory testing of these materials sits at the forefront of analytical science and innovation.
Most of these drug development activities reside within pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract research organizations, which comprises a significant portion of the overall market for laboratory instrumentation. For the companies that supply these analytical tools, demand from the pharma/bio sector has been a stable engine of growth over the last couple of decades. Future market growth from pharma/bio has benefitted from the expansion of viable therapeutic modalities, especially as analytical techniques evolve to accommodate regenerative and precision medicines, high throughput screening, automation, and increasing reliance on CROs and CMOs for scale-up.
This report is an in-depth examination at the major technologies used in the pharma/bio sector, encompassing 50 technologies in 9 categories. The report examines historical growth and provides forecasts for demand over the next five years. This report focuses on delivering insights into phases of discovery, therapeutic focus, and the challenges being faced in therapeutics development.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- About This Report
- Executive Summary
- Market Segment Definitions
- Methodology
2. Pharma Therapeutic Modalities
- Biologics
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Cell & Gene Therapies
- Other Biotherapeutics
3. Stages of Pharma Industry Operations
- Early Discovery
- Primary Screening: Biomarker & Drug Discovery
- Preclinical Testing
- Clinical Trials
- Manufacturing
- Bioprocessing
- Quality Control & Process Analytical Technologies
4. Laboratory Market Demand
- Overall Pharma/Bio Sector
- Market by Technology Group, 2020
- Historical Demand by Technology Types, 2015-2020
- Market Demand by Technology Group 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
5. Chromatography
- Overall Chromatography
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
6. Mass Spectrometry
- Overall Mass Spec
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
7. Life Science Instrumentation
- Overall Life Science
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
8. PCR & OMICS
- Overall PCR & OMICS
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
9. Atomic Spectroscopy
- Overall Atomic Spectroscopy
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
10. Imaging
- Overall Imaging
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
11. Lab Automation & Informatics
- Overall Lab Automation & Informatics
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
12. Lab Equipment
- Overall Lab Equipment
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
13. Bioprocessing Market Demand
- Overall Bioprocessing Demand
- Technology Overview
- Market by Technology, 2020
- Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
- Demand by Region, 2020-2025
- Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
- Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
- Market Share, 2020
- Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020
