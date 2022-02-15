2021 Insights on the Biopharma and Pharma Laboratory Global Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Global Biopharma and Pharma Laboratory Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using the right laboratory instrumentation at the right time is crucial to the process of drug discovery and development. Life science and analytical instrumentation facilitates R&D involving in a wide variety of workflows throughout early discovery, biomarker identification, clinical trials, translational research, and quality control testing throughout the development of new therapeutic products.

The inherent need for precise and accurate data on pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic compounds throughout their development, combined with the stringent regulatory environment, ensures that laboratory testing of these materials sits at the forefront of analytical science and innovation.

Most of these drug development activities reside within pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract research organizations, which comprises a significant portion of the overall market for laboratory instrumentation. For the companies that supply these analytical tools, demand from the pharma/bio sector has been a stable engine of growth over the last couple of decades. Future market growth from pharma/bio has benefitted from the expansion of viable therapeutic modalities, especially as analytical techniques evolve to accommodate regenerative and precision medicines, high throughput screening, automation, and increasing reliance on CROs and CMOs for scale-up.

This report is an in-depth examination at the major technologies used in the pharma/bio sector, encompassing 50 technologies in 9 categories. The report examines historical growth and provides forecasts for demand over the next five years. This report focuses on delivering insights into phases of discovery, therapeutic focus, and the challenges being faced in therapeutics development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

About This Report

Executive Summary

Market Segment Definitions

Methodology

2. Pharma Therapeutic Modalities

Biologics

Small Molecule Drugs

Cell & Gene Therapies

Other Biotherapeutics

3. Stages of Pharma Industry Operations

Early Discovery

Primary Screening: Biomarker & Drug Discovery

Preclinical Testing

Clinical Trials

Manufacturing

Bioprocessing

Quality Control & Process Analytical Technologies

4. Laboratory Market Demand

Overall Pharma/Bio Sector Market by Technology Group, 2020 Historical Demand by Technology Types, 2015-2020 Market Demand by Technology Group 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020



5. Chromatography

Overall Chromatography Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



6. Mass Spectrometry

Overall Mass Spec Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



7. Life Science Instrumentation

Overall Life Science Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



8. PCR & OMICS

Overall PCR & OMICS Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



9. Atomic Spectroscopy

Overall Atomic Spectroscopy Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



10. Imaging

Overall Imaging Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



11. Lab Automation & Informatics

Overall Lab Automation & Informatics Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



12. Lab Equipment

Overall Lab Equipment Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



13. Bioprocessing Market Demand

Overall Bioprocessing Demand Technology Overview Market by Technology, 2020 Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025 Demand by Region, 2020-2025 Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025 Demand by Stage, 2020-2025 Market Share, 2020 Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020



