Global Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Report 2022-2027: Assessment of AR, MR, and Other Immersive Technology Components, the AR/MR Ecosystem, and Competitive Landscape

This mixed reality market report assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape.

The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more.

Assisted or augmented reality (AR) represents a live (direct or indirect) view of a physical, real-world environment in which certain elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input. In addition to a visual overlay, AR may also provide audio and tactile inputs to the user, and rely upon presence and positioning technologies to present location-specific sensory inputs and information to the user. In this manner, AR is part of the Mixed Reality market and represents a blending of information technology and media within a real-world environment for the benefit of the consumer, business, and industrial users.

The term mixed reality (MR) pertains to a form of hybrid reality in which physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real-time. With MR, either virtual objects are digitally mixed into reality or real-world objects are merged into virtual worlds. The latter case is sometimes referred to as augmented virtuality (AV), and is one step closer to virtual reality (VR), as real-world objects in a virtual world take on a sense of permanency with real objects, appearing to actually exist within the virtual world.

Adding to this sense of permanency, real-world objects in a virtual world may be digitally controlled. Conversely, MR may also support the manipulation of virtual objects permanently placed in the real-world. In either scenario, MR will be an important aspect of teleoperation and telerobotics.

The primary goal of AR is to enrich the user's perception of the real-world, providing information and insights that otherwise would not be obtainable. AR use cases have grown substantially across many industry verticals within the last two years, providing significant market momentum, and indicating great promise to transform communications, content, and commerce across a wide range of sectors. The goals of MR are broad, yet directionally focused on a true merging of real and virtual worlds, which the publisher believes will be a major catalyst for wide-spread acceptance and usage of VR across all major industry sectors.

The growing demand of the augmented reality market in the entertainment, retail, and defense sector is encouraging manufacturers to expand their business. Both traditional advertisers and digital media companies need to get ready for increased altered reality. Advertisers are looking at using augmented reality as part of a marketing drive in order to attract new customers as well as retentive existing ones.

The AR smart glasses market is picking up pace as it inches away from being a niche product to becoming an industrial and enterprise problem solver. Mass consumer adoption is elusive, if not years away, but the market is building its ecosystem, refining hardware, and taking a more realistic approach for the long-run ramp-up of smart AR glasses.

Select Report Findings:

Hardware is the largest market segment with HUD the largest component

The overall market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 62.7% and reach $502 billion

Consumer electronics is the largest industry vertical whereas the military segment is expected to have the highest growth potential

Latin America is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 69.0%. Brazil and Argentina are the major countries within the region

China, India, and Japan are leading countries in Asia Pac while South Africa, UAE, and South Africa are the major countries in the MEA region

North America is the largest region, followed by Europe. USA is the largest country in North America, while Germany, France, UK are in Europe

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of AR Devices in Healthcare

Growing Demand of AR Devices in Retail & E-Commerce

Increasing Application of AR in the Gaming Industry

Challenges

High Set-up Cost

Reconfiguration of Applications for Various Platforms

Limited Content

Augmented Reality Ecosystem

AR Hardware vs. Software

Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

AR Application Landscape

Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

Consumer Awareness and Acceptance

Compelling Applications

Business-to-Business Apps and Services

Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

Conclusions and Recommendations

Advertisers and Media Companies

Artificial Intelligence Providers

Automotive Companies

Broadband Infrastructure Providers

Communication Service Providers

Computing Companies

Data Analytics Providers

Equipment Providers

IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

Semiconductor Companies

Smart City Systems Integrators

Social Media Companies

Software Developers

Company Analysis

Apple Inc.

Atheer Inc.

Blippar

Catchoom Technologies

EON Reality Inc.

Facebook Corporation

Google Inc.

HTC Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

Inglobe Technologies

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap

Marxent Labs LLC

Meta Company

Microsoft Corporation

Niantic Inc.

Osterhout Design Group

Prologue Immersive

PTC Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ScopeAR

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corporation

Ubimax GmbH

Upskill

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara Inc.

