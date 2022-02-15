The global companion diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6%

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Diagnostics Market by Product, Technology, Indication, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048440/?utm_source=GNW



"The assays, kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the companion diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period."

Based on product & service, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into assays, kits & reagents, and software & services. In 2020, assays, kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market due to the availability of a wide range of products, increasing use of assays and kits in different therapeutic areas, and the growing demand for assays and kits in basic research and commercial applications.

" Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR."

Based on end user, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, reference laboratories, CROs, and other end users.In 2020, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies were the largest end users of companion diagnostics.



This can primarily be attributed to the growing use of companion diagnostics owing to their increasing prominence in drug development and the increasing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The rising demand for personalized medicine, as well as the high need for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders, are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

" North America is the largest regional market for companion diagnostics market."

The global companion diagnostics market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest regional market for companion diagnostics.



The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the presence of many leading companion diagnostics vendors & national clinical laboratories, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced devices and instruments, and the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada.



