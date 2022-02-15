Global Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking Market Report 2022: Total Market will Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027 with the Enterprise Segment Accounting for $3.57 Billion

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, edge computing, NFV, and augmented intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems.

In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions are also analyzed. The report assesses technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. This includes companies focused on AI specifically and related areas such as intent-based networks and experiential networking.

The report also provides forecasts for the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the AI next generation networking market by infrastructure, network type, IoT solution, segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government), and industry verticals from 2022 through 2027.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of various digital technologies including software and many aspects of ICT infrastructure. For example, the AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others.

With 85% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 63% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026. The AI in next generation networking market as a whole will ultimately be much larger as infrastructure vendors embed AI within virtually all software and platforms.

Infrastructure is anticipated to be one of the primary focus areas for AI as network operators seek to reduce costs and improve efficiencies while simultaneously reducing the incidence of errors and adverse network events. AI technology will play a key role in the transformation of network intelligence to become increasingly self-driven. Technologies like cognitive computing, machine learning, deep learning, and predictive application will be fundamental to the transformation of network configuration automation and operational autonomy.

AI-driven networking is going to impact wireless networking of all sizes for all communication service providers, improving service realization and support, and ultimately impacting every industry vertical from transportation to medical care to financial services. Furthermore, we see the convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals.

In terms of the impact of AI on wireless networks, the evolution is already underway from a standards and network topology approach with 5G service-based architectures. Implementation within public communications service providers will scale slowly due to legacy systems such as OSS/BSS. However, closed-loop private 5G wireless networks will be in the vanguard of deployment for AI next generation networking.

This evolution will lead to AI-enabled functions throughout 6G networks within the 2030 to 2040 timeframe. This will include contextually agile RF networks that support event-driven adaptation and resource allocation optimization. It will also include many improvements at the device level such as AI-enabled distributed computing, which will facilitate persistent computation-oriented communications.

Select Report Findings:

The total market for AI in networking will reach $9.2 billion globally by 2027

The enterprise segment will lead the AI-enabled networking market, reaching $3.57B by 2027

Combination of AI and distributed cognitive computing will lead to computation-oriented communications

AI-enabled networking will support many solutions, such as incremental growth of $683M in the asset tracking market by 2027

AI-enabled networking will facilitate significant cost savings for CSPs and substantial new services realization across industry verticals

Introduction

Unified Networks involving AI and IoT

AI Driven Networks

AI in Wireless Network Strategy

Intent Based Networks

Self-driven Networks

Augmented Intelligence

AI Technologies in Networking

Market Drivers and Challenges

Technology and Application Analysis

Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services

Enterprise Networking

IoT Networking Technology

Short Range Wireless Technologies

Long Range Wireless Technologies

IoT Application

Network Optimization

Network Automation

Network Transformation

Edge Computing and AI

Software Driven Networking

Software Defined Infrastructure

AI-Defined Infrastructure

Network Function Virtualization

Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud RAN

New Radio Technology and 5G Network

AI Powered Network Analytics

Competitive Landscape

Conclusions and Recommendations

Artificial Intelligence Providers

Broadband Infrastructure Providers

Communication Service Providers

Computing Companies

Data Analytics Providers

Networking Equipment Providers

Networking Security Providers

Semiconductor Companies

IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

Software and Platform Providers

Company Analysis

Accenture PLC

Aricent Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

ARM Limited

Baidu Inc.

Brocade Communication Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

ECI Telecom

Ericsson AB

Extreme Networks

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

NETGEAR

NETSCOUT

Nokia Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

PTC Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Riverbed Technology

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

VMware Inc.

Xively

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kd7nh