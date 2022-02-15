The Big Data market size is projected to grow from USD 162.6 billion in 2021 to 273.4 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825789/?utm_source=GNW





Based on Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The service segment of the Big Data market is further segmented into professional services (consulting, support and maintenance, and deployment and integration) and managed services. This section discusses each service subsegment’s market size and growth rate based on type (for selected subsegments) and region.



Based on deployment mode, on-premises segment is segmented to account for a larger market size during the forecast period Most

Cloud computing refers to the storage, management, and processing of data via networks of remote servers, which are typically accessed via the Internet.Enterprises mostly in heavily regulated industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and manufacturing, opt for the on-premises deployment model of big data solutions.



Furthermore, large enterprises with sufficient IT resources are expected to opt for the on-premises deployment model.On-premises is the most reliable deployment mode, which an enterprise can rely on for a high level of control and security.



Enterprises need to purchase a license or a copy to deploy cloud-based solutions.



Based on business function operations segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Big Data market based on business function is segmented into Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources and Operations.The operations segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Big Data can help to improve the performance of order picking and stock-taking process in warehouse management with high accuracy.It aims at improving operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational, and tactical levels.



It assists companies in delivering revenue growth, improving margins, managing working capital in a better way, and enhancing overall control points across the supply chain.



Based on organization size, large enterprise segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period Most The adoption of Big Data software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.Large enterprises accumulate huge chunks of data that can be attributed to the widespread client base.



In large enterprises, data plays a major role in evaluating the overall performance of organizations. Large enterprises are leveraging real-time data coming from various sources; for instance, social media feeds or sensors and cameras, each record needs to be processed in a way that preserves its relation to other data and sequence in time.



Based on solution, big data analytics segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The adoption of Big Data analytics among large enterprises is high as it provides an almost limitless source of business and informational knowledge, which can lead to operational improvements and new income prospects for businesses in practically any industry. The value hidden in company data has firms trying to develop a cutting-edge analytics operation for use cases like consumer personalization, risk reduction, fraud detection, internal operations analysis, and other new use cases arising on a near-daily basis



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for Big Data Solutions and service providers with a notable increase in Big Data across its developed and emerging countries., Japan, China, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Big Data market. Owing to a rapidly proliferating technology-backed economical structure, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in Big Data software and services demand during the forecast period.



Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-level – 50%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, MEA – 10%, Latin America– 5%.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), SAS(US), SAP(Germany), Alteryx(US), TIBCO(US), Cloudera(US), Teradata(US), AWS(US), Informatica(US), Sisense(US), Salesforce(US), HPE(US), Qlik(US), Splunk(US), VMware(US), Accenture(Ireland), Ataccama(Canada), COGITO(US), Centerfield(US), RIB datapine(Berlin), Fusionex(Malaysia), BigPanda(US), Bigeye(US), Imply(US), Rivery(US), YugabyteDB (US), Airbyte(US), Cardagraph(US), Firebolt(US), Syncari(US).



Research coverage

The market study covers Big Data across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Finance, Marketing & Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences), and Region. The regional analysis of the Big Data covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Big Data and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

