United States Online Grocery Markets Report 2022: Market will Surpass $300+ Billion by 2027, from $112.90 Billion in 2021

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Grocery Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Online Grocery Market will reach US$ 306.99 Billion by 2027 US$112.90 Billion in 2021

The US online grocery industry is ripen enough to mix instant, or same-day, delivery and collect and click. This composition is significantly dissimilar from those of more mature international markets.

In the United States, grocery-delivery services that deliver contactless shopping experiences are shifting toward same-day delivery, permitting more grocers to partner with third-party providers such as Instacart to quickly build their e-commerce value offer. In addition, food-delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash have entered United States grocery delivery, and Amazon continues to propel momentum with Amazon Fresh.



Remarkably, Walmart is winning consumers for its online grocery component by steadily capitalizing on its current brick-and-mortar footprint and nearness to its customer base. Walmart and other retail giants are concentrating more on Buy Online Pick-up in Store (BOPIS) model to increase their sale in this pandemic period. The online grocery shopping rate has more reasonable than doubled in the last few years.

Amazon's is looming the online grocery market in the United States by offering Amazon Fresh service. Amazon's disruptive approach to grocery includes a collect and click offering where shoppers can choose up online grocery orders within a 15minute to 2hour term window. Moreover, the e-commerce giant offers Amazon Go's checkout-free grocery shopping, including private-label groceries.



United States Online Grocery Industry is expected to expand at a massive CAGR of 18.1% from 2021-2027

Notwithstanding, the increasing penetration of internet connectivity with the rising penetration of smart devices is primarily driving the United States online sales of grocery items. Furthermore, the hectic consumer work schedules and increasing working women population catalyze the market for online grocery. The emergence of e-commerce media and the growing inclination towards hassle-free shopping ventures also propel market growth.



How Online Grocery in United States benefited from COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed many industries economically, but e-commerce has experienced a boom as many Americans avoided stores and ordered items for pickup or home delivery. The online grocery industry has benefited meaningfully as Americans have increasingly used online grocery services.

With the growing number of marts offering curbside pickup and increased features provided by grocery delivery apps, consumers are now presented with various options and incentives to order their groceries online. Many consumers who became first-time online grocery buyers during the pandemic now prefer this grocery shopping mode due to convenience.



United States Online Grocery Market Size was US$ 112.90 Billion in 2021

Staple pantry items have emerged as the most extensively sold items in the United States online grocery by sowing to repetitive shopping of staples, including food grains, flours, and essentials.

But categories that traditionally had lower expression online, including fresh meat, dairy, produce, and frozen food, also saw a substantial increase in consumer willingness to buy online.



Key Player: The Presence of Several Participants

The United States online grocery industry is highly competitive with multiple players. Companies are committed in acquisitions and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over other companies through expansion in new territories.

The critical online grocery market participants include Walmart Inc, Amazon.Com, Inc, The Kroger Co, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Albertsons Cos. Inc, Ahold Delhaize USA, Target Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Online Grocery Market



6. Market Share - United States Online Grocery

6.1 By Segment

6.2 By Delivery Model

6.3 By Key Players



7. Consumer Behavior in Pandemic Situation



8. Segment - United States Online Grocery Market

8.1 Staple Pantry Items

8.2 Specialist Ingredients

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Personal Care

8.5 Fresh Produce

8.6 Meat, Fish, Deli

8.7 Food for Special Occasions



9. Porters Five Forces

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Business Overview

10.2 Recent Development

10.3 Sales Analysis

Walmart Inc

Amazon.Com, Inc

The Kroger Co

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Albertsons Cos. Inc

Ahold Delhaize USA

Target Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0uajg





Attachment