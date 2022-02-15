New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229772/?utm_source=GNW

, Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier and Jet Delivery Inc.



The global same-day delivery services market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.0%.



The same-day delivery services market consists of sales of same-day delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing the delivery services within 24 hours.Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive.



Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.



The main types of same-day delivery services are Business-to-Business (B2B); Business-to-Consumer (B2C); Customer to Customer (C2C).The B2B (Business to Business) exchange the products between two or more businesses such as producers, distributors, and retailers.



The different service types include international, domestic and is transported through various modes such as airways, roadways, railways, intermodal. It is used in retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and other applications.



The development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market.The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods.



It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience.The demand for same-day delivery is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online.



For instance, in 2021, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) recorded $8.3 billion of Indian e-commerce GMV during the festive season in 2020 which is 66% higher than the previous year’s festive season. Also, in 2021, The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.



Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the same-day delivery services market.Major players operating in the same-day delivery services sector are focused on developing technological advancements in their services to cater to the growing demand for same-day delivery of goods and services.



For instance, in April 2021, Domino’s, a global pizza delivery retailer company, and Nuro, a leading self-driving delivery company launched a fully autonomous pizza delivery on-road robotic vehicle called Nuro’s R2 robot for pizza delivery in Houston.Also, in July 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group announced a partnership with GrubHub for the robotic delivery of food on college campuses.



The robots will use self-driving technologies such as autonomous navigation of pavements, crosswalks, and pedestrians to reach areas on campus that are not accessible for cars.



In November 2020, CitySprint, a UK-based same-day distribution courier and logistics company acquired Sterling Services’ same-day courier division for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition Sterling will get access to a broader courier and logistics service offering across Leeds and the rest of the UK.



Sterling Services is a UK-based company that provides same-day delivery services.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the same-day delivery services market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the same-day delivery services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229772/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________