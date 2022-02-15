Global Companion Diagnostic Markets Report 2022: Level of Care, Immuno-oncology, Liability, & Aging Population Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets - the Future of Diagnostics, by Funding Source and Application with Customized Forecasting/Analysis, COVID-19 Updates, and Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Companion Diagnostics are poised to revolutionize the diagnostics industry. The market is finally moving out of the lab and into the clinic.

Oncology, especially immune-oncology is leading the way. And the FDA is holding the door open for this diagnostic technology of the future. But COVID-19 is impacting healthcare treatment everywhere and lowering demand for specialized cancer testing. Find out the latest outlook for this important market.



Will Personalized Companion Diagnostics become the norm for diagnostics?



Learn all about how diagnostic players are jockeying for position with their pharmaceutical counterparts and creating new and significant business opportunities. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity. Diagnostic companies are trying to back the right horse. The science is racing forward. And the cost of molecular diagnostics continues to fall.



This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail.

Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.



Market Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

Cancer Genes

Structure of Industry Plays a Part

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Level of Care

Immuno-oncology

Liability

Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

State of knowledge

Genetic Blizzard

Protocol Resistance

Regulation and coverage

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

Companion Diagnostics Recent Developments

HTG Molecular Diagnostics 2020 Revenues Fall 56 Percent

Oncocyte Details Expansions Plans

Agilent Acquires Resolution Biosciences

Qiagen, Inovio Expand CDx Partnership

AmoyDx, AstraZeneca Strike Ovarian Cancer CDx Alliance

NeoGenomics to Grow Through CDx Agreements, Acquisitions

Personalis Neoantigen Platform Driving Improved Immunotherapy Prediction

Biocartis Collaborating with Endpoint Health on CDx Tests for Idylla Platform

FDA Approves Foundation Medicine Test as CDx for Three Targeted Therapies

Promega to Develop MSI Assay as CDx

HTG Molecular Q2 Revenues Drop 66 Percent

Guardant Health to Develop CDx for Janssen

Burning Rock Bio, CStone Pharmaceuticals to Codevelop CDx .

FDA Approval for FoundationOneCDx

FDA finalizes CDx Guidance

QIAGEN Launches CDx Therascreen BRAF Test

Myriad Genetics Seeks Approval for Companion Diagnostic

ARUP Labs Seek PMA for Hemophilia Gene Therapy CDx

QIAGEN Builds on Global Collaboration with Amgen

Foundation Medicine nabs 19th companion Dx

Maze Therapeutics Uses CRISPR for Precision Medicine Companion Diagnostics

Myriad Wins Japanese Approval for BRACAnalysis

Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results

Takeda, Prometheus Enter IBD Drug-Companion Diagnostic Partnership

Thermo Fisher, Eli Lilly Ink CDx Collaboration in NSCLC, Thyroid Cancer

Roche VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay approved as companion diagnostic

Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients

Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health

Biodesix Highlights Pipeline and Companion Diagnostic Development

Profiles of Key Players

10x Genomics, Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aethlon Medical

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Genomic Health

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HalioDx

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

MIODx

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

MyCartis

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene2

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sense Biodetection.

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Silicon Biosystems

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Thrive Earlier Detection

Todos Medical

Trovagene

Volition

Vortex Biosciences

