New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229769/?utm_source=GNW

, SGS Group, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas S.A. and Intertek Group plc.



The global NDT and inspection market is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $8.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.



The NDT and inspection market consist of sales of NDT and inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in testing and inspection services.Non-destructive testing (NDT) is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part’s or system’s serviceability.



NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, manufacturing process, uniform quality level, and attain lower product costs.



The main techniques of non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection include magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic testing, visual testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy-current testing, radiographic testing, acoustic emission testing, and others.Ultrasonic testing (UT) is a non-destructive test procedure for detecting cracks and defects in parts and components using sound waves.



The methods used in NDT inspection include visual inspection, surface inspection, volumetric inspection, and others. These services are used by manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, power generation, and other verticals.



Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the NDT and inspection market in the coming years. China’s urban population, for instance, reached 60.3% of the total population in 2019, while India’s urban population accounted for 34.5% of the total population in the same year. The high-pace manufacturing industries including the aerospace sector, are investing in NDT and inspection services for frequent quality inspections, detection of infrastructure failures, and others. The companies are also partnering with NDT service providers to carry out third-party inspection services to maintain product quality and production efficiency. For instance, in June 2019, SGS, a Swiss-based provider of inspection services agreed with TD Aerospace, a Morocco-based provider of metallic tubes and ducts for the aerospace sector, to integrate its NDT services into the TDM’s production process. Therefore, the rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe propels the growth of the NDT and inspection market.



Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the NDT and inspection market.Major companies operating in the NDT and inspection field are focused on developing technological solutions for NDT and inspection to strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2019, YXLON International a Germany-based provider of inspection systems and services launched new x-ray systems for the Semicon industry which offers automated 2D and 3D inspection of bumps, and locate, identify, measure failures with the highest standards.



In July 2019, Sintavia, a US-based additive manufacturer for the aerospace, defense, and space industry acquired NDT services provider QC Laboratories, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to boost Sintavia NDT’s capabilities in commercial aerospace applications, especially for surface finish conformance testing. QC Laboratories, Inc. is a US-based company involved in offering industrial and commercial non-destructive testing services.



North America was the largest region in the NDT and inspection market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229769/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________