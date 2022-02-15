Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Research Report 2021: Growth Drivers and Restraints Through 2027 & IP Landscape Analysis, Including the Number of Patent Filings Since 2016

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Layer Deposition: R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for thin films has been immense because of the miniaturization trend. Developers of semiconductors and energy storage devices have been experimenting with atomic layer deposition technology for mass deployment, recognizing the shift from testing the product for specific application requirements to scaling the technology according to growing industry requirements.

Atomic layer deposition is a surface-controlled thin film deposition technique that allows manufacturers to fabricate thin films in various thicknesses in a controlled manner. The biomedical industry is a notable area of research and development, exploring the deposition of nanostructured materials that can be used for precise and patient-specific drug delivery, customized implants, and tissue engineering.

Research Scope:

The impact of the top 3 strategic imperatives on the adoption of atomic layer deposition technology

Overviews and comparisons of different chemical and physical deposition techniques

Deep dive into atomic layer deposition technology

Types of material used in atomic layer deposition

List of materials grown using atomic layer deposition

Growth drivers and restraints through 2027

IP landscape analysis, including the number of patent filings since 2016

Details about companies to action (Oxford Instrument, SENTECH Instruments, Beneq, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Veeco Instruments)

Growth Opportunities in the semiconductor, nanofabrication, energy, healthcare, and electronic industries

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Atomic Layer Deposition Industry

1.2 Strategic Imperative

1.3 Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Adoption of Atomic Layer Deposition Technology

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Methodology Explained

3.0 Deposition Techniques

3.1 Thin Film Deposition Categorization

3.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Technology Overview

3.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Is Mostly Preferred for High-volume Production of Thin Films

3.4 Atomic Layer Deposition Provides Superior Control When Compared With Other Techniques

3.5 Plasma-enhanced Laser Deposition Is One of the Most Cost-effective Deposition Techniques

3.6 Thermal Deposition Has Excellent Material Deposition Uniformity

4.0 Types of Reactors

4.1 Longer Pulse and Purge Can Be Achieved by Increasing the Reactor's Surface Area and Volume

5.0 Types of Material for Atomic Layer Deposition

5.1 Oxide Dielectric Is the Most Commonly Used Material for Atomic Layer Deposition

5.2 Increase in Focus on Material Research for Developing Thin-film Materials for the Semiconductor Industry

5.3 Alkyl Reactant Materials Use Water as Counter Reactants since They are Very Highly Reactive

6.0 Materials Grown by Atomic Layer Deposition

6.1 Titanium Dioxide Is the Most Commonly Grown Material in the Atomic Layer Deposition Process

6.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Can Be Used for Fabricating Multi-insulator Metal-Insulator-Metal Capacitors

6.3 Titanium Oxide-based Thin Films Are Used for Microfluidic Systems

6.4 Thin Films Fabricated with Zinc Sulfide Are Used for Photocatalysis

7.0 Technology Advantages, Disadvantages, and IP Analysis

7.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Is an Advantage With Sensitive Substrates

7.2 Energy Wastage and Nanoparticle Emissions Hinder Use

7.3 The Technology Has Been Witnessing Immense Impact in the Solar and Energy Industry

7.4 Patents With Respect to Deposition of 2D Metal Chalcogenide Films Are Witnessing an Increase

8.0 Companies to Action

8.1 Oxford Instrument, UK

8.2 SENTECH Instruments, Germany

8.3 Beneq, Finland

8.4 Tokyo Electron Limited, Japan

8.5 Veeco Instruments, United States

9.0 Growth Opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: The Semiconductor Industry

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: The Nanofabrication Industry

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: The Energy Industry

9.4 Growth Opportunity 4: The Biomedical Industry

9.5 Growth Opportunity 5: The Electronics Industry

10.0 Contacts

