Implementation of capital reduction at Jyske Bank A/S

At Jyske Bank A/S' extraordinary general meeting on 6 January 2022, it was finally decided to reduce Jyske Bank's share capital by a nominal value of DKK 35,607,780, corresponding to 3,560,778 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10. The capital reduction takes place through cancellation of own shares and will be spent on payment to capital owners.

After expiry of the deadline of the company’s creditors to lodge their claims in the company, cf. S.192(1) of the Danish Companies Act, the company’s Supervisory Board has decided to implement the capital reduction, and this has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital reduction, the nominal share capital of Jyske Bank A/S amounts to DKK 690,000,000 distributed on 69,000,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10.

After the capital reduction, Jyske Bank directly and indirectly owns a total of 1,737,672 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.52% of the share capital.

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

