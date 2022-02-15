Global 5G in Process Industries Market Analysis Report 2021: A Roadmap of the Generation Networks, Including the Main Advantages of 5G in Industrial Appliances

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for 5G in Process Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the growth prospects of 5G in industrial applications in the short, medium, and long terms. It details a roadmap of the generation networks, including the main advantages of 5G in industrial appliances.
The organizational and economic benefits of industrial digitization are increasingly clear and quantifiable. In addition, the falling prices of technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, edge computing, and big data analytics encourage transformation towards innovative business models where large amounts of interconnected devices are required within an industrial or manufacturing plant.
The limitations of 4G networks position 5G technologies as key elements of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0. The increasing amount of data transferred, the large number of connected devices, the ability to handle videos and images of very high definition, and the need to monitor real-time information are just some examples of what make 4G networks obsolete. The high bandwidth and low latency that 5G networks allow are driving process industries to partner with strategic 5G providers.
Key Issues Addressed:
- When did the different networks emerge?
- Why is 5G an ally for industrial development? What are the main benefits of network upgrades that enable growth in IIoT and Industry 4.0?
- What is being transformed by industrial 5g? Who are the key players enabling successful application cases? What are the roles of the telecommunication industry, IT providers, OT providers, and industrial leaders?
- How are market trends affecting 5G industrial applications? Which are the drivers and restraints that are shaping the path to industrial 5G?
- Where is 5G enabling growth opportunities? Which are the leading technologies enabled by 5G deployments?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on 5th-generation (5G) in Process Industries
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- The 5G Impact on Process Industries-Scope of Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - 5G in Process Industries
- Roadmap for Transformation of Global Networks
- How 5G is an Ally for Industrial Development
- Market Transformation
Key Players with Success Cases in the 5G Industrial Market
- Application Examples
Growth Drivers and Restraints - 5G in Process Industries
- Growth Drivers for 5G in Process Industries
- Growth Restraints for 5G in Process Industries
Growth Opportunity Universe - 5G in Process Industries
- Growth Opportunity 1: Autonomous and Collaborative Robots for Increasing Reliability and Efficiency of Productive Lines
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI for Predictive Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 3: Big Data Analytics for Monitoring and Controlling Energy Consumption
- Growth Opportunity 4: Drones for Smart Inspections
- Growth Opportunity 5: Digital Twins for Shortening Implementation Deadlines
Perspective on the Future
