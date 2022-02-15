New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229762/?utm_source=GNW

, SOMAcentral, HackerLab, Industrious, UCOMMUNE, Your Alley, Impact Hub, Serendipity Labs, Make Office, Green Desk, Venture X, Office Evolution, CommonGrounds Workplace and Intelligent Office and Studio.



The global coworking space market is expected grow from $13.60 billion in 2021 to $16.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $30.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%.



The coworking spaces market consists of coworking space rental revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide coworking workspaces on rent or lease.Unlike traditional office rental, the cost of renting coworking workspaces usually covers the use of related services/equipment such as office chairs and desks Internet/Wi-Fi connection, hardware, software, and others.



The industry includes businesses that offer non-residential structures with amenities and facilities on a flexible rental basis.



The main types business in coworking spaces are open/ conventional coworking spaces, corporate/ professional coworking spaces and others.The corporate/professional coworking space caters to tenants who are more corporate or professional.



It will be more cost-effective than a high-end location, with a peaceful, personal, and professional ambience, softer lighting, and less energy consumption than other types of rooms. The different users include enterprises, freelancer, others and is used by various sectors such as finance, legal services, marketing, technology, real estate, consulting services, others.



The coworking spaces market is majorly determined by the increase in the number of start-ups globally. According to thegeniuswork.com publication in October 2019, the global start-up economy was worth $ 3 trillion in 2019. The growth is backed by the expansion of internet space, exposure to the knowledge of entrepreneurship outside the boundaries of the country, and improved literacy rates. Besides, advanced manufacturing and robotics, agriculture technology and new food, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics were the fastest growing start-up sub-sectors globally. Therefore, the rise in the number of startups across various industries globally increased the demand for coworking spaces, driving the market during the forecast period.



The increase in the number of people working from home or remotely owing to COVID-19 lockdown limits the growth of the market.For instance, in March 2020, many companies working from home owing to COVID-19 pandemic, operators of coworking spaces have seen an almost 50% decline in footfalls.



Furthermore, according to Business 2 Community publication in April 2020, the number of people working remotely has grown by 44% in the last five years, with 7 million people (3.4% of the population) were working remotely in the USA before the arrival of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the number of people working remotely is tremendously increased owing to the coronavirus outbreak over the last few months. Consequently, declining the revenues generated by the coworking spaces market during 2020.



The development of sustainable coworking spaces is a major trend shaping the coworking spaces market.Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures in the workplace to attract entrepreneurs concerned with environmental issues such as global warming.



Sustainable practices adopted by the coworking space providers offer substantial benefits and are economically feasible.For instance, CoCoon in Hong Kong has a floor made of natural bamboo and uses non-toxic paints and LED lights.



In addition to this, drought-resistant plants are part of the interior and exterior.Another such example is Green Spaces in Denver uses about 160 solar panels on the roofs of its offices.



These allow significant cost savings at Green Spaces. Thus, sustainable coworking space is a key trend in the coworking spaces market.



In January 2019, a Los Angeles based workspace provider Cross Campus, announced the acquisition of San Diego’s coworking space provider DeskHub, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps the company to increase its footprints in San Diego and Scottsdale, AZ, providing an opportunity to broaden its services in the region.



DeskHub is committed to creating a premier network for coworking workspaces across the USA.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coworking space market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the coworking space market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the coworking space market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________