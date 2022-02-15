Scout Bio to Present at Upcoming Animal Health Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapeutic proteins and one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that it will present at two conferences in February 2022. They include:



Animal Health, Nutrition and Technology Innovation Europe (In-person). Scout Bio is a sponsor of the event, and management will host a technical insights session reviewing the company’s platform and pipeline on February 22 at 3:15 p.m. GMT.

(In-person). Scout Bio is a sponsor of the event, and management will host a technical insights session reviewing the company’s platform and pipeline on February 22 at 3:15 p.m. GMT. Bank of America Securities Animal Health Summit (Virtual). Scout Bio Chief Executive Officer Mark Heffernan, Ph.D., will provide a corporate overview on Thursday, February 25, 2022 at 10:50-11:30 a.m. EST.

About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of biological proteins and one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s AAV gene therapies are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co .

