ESE Launches New European Broadcast Studio, Expanding Company’s Esports Broadcasting Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its media division, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy"), is launching a new broadcast studio in Warsaw, Poland. The first project produced from the new studio will be VRL East: Surge, a competition in the game VALORANT carried out in 20 countries. The new facility will allow ESE to take on new business opportunities and will allow the Company to broadcast multiple events simultaneously.



The new European studio is designed to host and broadcast esports and gaming media and commentary. The studio has a size of over 900 square feet and can accommodate up to 15 qualified operators including cameramen, editors, sound engineers and hosts. The studio will allow the Company to further develop its esports and gaming broadcasting business in the most popular titles such as League of Legends, CS:GO, Rainbow Six, while also allowing for the development and production of new media formats.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, said: “Launching an additional studio was a part of our strategic growth plan, in order to ensure the ability to scale in new gaming titles and providing a tier- one solution. The new studio allows us to take on more business opportunities and broadcast multiple events simultaneously, enhancing our capabilities.”

Konrad Wasiela, CEO at ESE, commented: “The new studio is another step in Frenzy’s expansion, supporting the rollout of a major project for Riot Games in 20 European countries. This new space not only enriches Frenzy’s production capabilities, but also supports simultaneous broadcasts. We expect the new studio space will allow us to pursue new business with gaming publishers.”

About FRENZY

FRENZY, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe.

| www.frenzy.pl/en/

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected benefits of the new studio; Frenzy’s ability so secure contracts for the production of League of Legends, CS:GO, Rainbow Six events; and Frenzy’s expansion. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

