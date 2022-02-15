Global hospital consumables market size to surpass USD 636 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide hospital consumable market , valued at USD 308.6 billion in 2020, is projected to showcase a year-over-year growth rate of 10.89% CAGR over 2021-2027 and reach USD 636.3 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe

The document lays strong emphasis on growth drivers, constraints, opportunities and associated risks governing the industry dynamics. It also identifies the top revenue-generation prospects in the various sub-markets. Proceeding further, the research literature hosts a competitive analysis section that assists businesses and other industry partakers to review their competencies and formulate action plans that promise strong returns, whether it be mergers, acquisitions, research & development activities, and product launches.

Rising burden of chronic diseases is a major growth catalyst for the industry. Moreover, the World Bank in 2020 claimed that globally every year approximately 15 million individuals die before reaching the age of 70 due to ailments such as diabetes and obesity, and cancer.

Increasing aging population along with hefty government investments in healthcare sector are further anticipated to enhance the industry growth in the forthcoming years. On the contrary, delayed supply of medical consumable products may negatively impact the overall remuneration.

Geographical scope overview:

Major regions contributing to global hospital consumables industry value are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Among these, Asia Pacific captures a huge portion of the market share, due to presence of expanding geriatric population, widespread accessibility and affordability to hospital consumables, and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

North America market is set to showcase an upward growth curve over the analysis period, creditable to factors such as rising per capita income, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and improving healthcare sector.

Competitive landscape summary:

AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Owens & Minor Inc., Terumo Medical Corp., B. Braun Melsungen A.G., Medline Industries LP, and McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc are the major players powering global hospital consumables market trends.

Rising emphasis on innovations and investments among public and private organizations are anticipated to the increase the competition level in this business sphere over the forecast period. Besides, collaboration and product commercialization strategies are slated to turn in strong profits in the upcoming years.

Global Hospital Consumables Market Product landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

IV Kits

Disposable Medical Gloves

Disposable Syringes

Gauze & Tapes

Others

Global Hospital Consumables Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Hospital Consumables Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

3M Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Owens & Minor Inc.

Terumo Medical Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen A.G.

Medline Industries LP

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Products, 2019-2027 (USD Billion))

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hospital Consumables Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hospital Consumables Market Dynamics

3.1. Hospital Consumables Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing cases of chronic diseases

3.1.1.2. Increasing geriatric population

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Delayed market supply of medical consumable products

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing government investment in healthcare sector

Chapter 4. Global Hospital Consumables Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Hospital Consumables Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Hospital Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hospital Consumables Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Disposable Medical Gloves

6.4.2. IV Kits

6.4.3. Medical Gauze & Tapes

6.4.4. Disposable Syringes

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Hospital Consumables Market, Regional Analysis

