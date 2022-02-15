Tritium Announces Partnership with Wise EV to Provide First Chargers on New U.S. Charging Network

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announces a partnership with Wise EV, a subsidiary of renewable energy service provider Wise Power, to provide fast chargers for a new national EV charging network.



The charging network is expected to start with 25 locations throughout Florida, with DC fast chargers at major gas stations through one of Wise EV’s gas station operation partners. Florida is the number two state in the nation for overall passenger EV sales, according to the Department of Energy (DOE), and received the third largest state allocation under the February 10, 2022 Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) $615 million National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Guidance, as part of the $7.5 billion investment in electric vehicle charging as part of the 2022 Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

“We’re delighted to announce our new EV charging network, powered by Tritium’s fast charging technology,” said CEO of Wise Power, Inc. Kevin Williams. “Tritium’s chargers are a great fit for our business and expansion model, with their small footprint, upgradeable power and smart, customer-focused features like simultaneous charging and Plug and Charge. With Tritium’s advanced technology, we’re confident that we can achieve our goal of creating a national EV charging network.”

Wise EV has plans to expand the network using a hub and spoke philosophy, centering the charging around metropolitan hubs and connecting those cities through interstate-based charging spokes. The company has the goal to build a charging network that will allow drivers to travel from coast-to-coast. To execute this strategy, they plan to aggressively expand their network with Tritium’s fast charging technology, establishing their metropolitan charging hubs in 2022 and connecting those hubs with interstate charging spokes in 2022 and 2023.

“Wise EV shares Tritium’s vision of ubiquitous DC fast charging where EV motorists can drive across the country and within major high density population cities with the full confidence they will have a place for fast charging, without planning,” said Mike Calise, Tritium President of the Americas. “We believe this is the beginning of a long-term partnership that will help provide Americans the charging infrastructure necessary to enable the electrification of transportation and the environmental and decarbonization benefits that go along with it.”

Wise EV offers customers a compelling business model with attractive leasing rates, which the company believes is currently one of the most affordable ways to add fast charging to a property in the country.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Wise EV

Wise Power (WISE) is a renewable energy services provider serving customers nationwide. WISE offers solar PV systems, scalable intelligent energy storage systems, and EV charging stations. We provide solutions for home, business, industry, and utility-scale applications.

WISE is launching a national EV charging station network that is focused on the needs of the EV driver. Our software platform will go LIVE in Feb 2022 with features that include an enroute available charging network and tailored charging experiences for drivers.

For more information, visit getwisepower.com and look for WISE-EV.com coming in February 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

