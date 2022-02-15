National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day Can Be Good for Teeth Says San Diego Dentist Doug Disraeli D.D.S.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1, 2022, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. offers tips and advice for peanut butter lovers celebrating the day with all their favorite peanut butter treats.



This snack favorite’s added sugar and sticky consistency can be what people love about the salty-sweet experience, but the same qualities can also get in the way of dental health.

However, with a strategy and a few modifications, the peanut butter treats people love can be enjoyed with a few changes and still be compatible with dental health.

Dr. Disraeli offers four tips for celebrating National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day:

Try sugar-free or reduced sugar peanut butter. Drink lots of water with peanut butter to help remove sugar from teeth, especially with some of the favorite springtime peanut butter candies, including Reese’s and M&M “Eggs.” After eating peanut butter, brush teeth or chew sugarless gum, especially with the artificial sweetener xylitol. Avoid sticky peanut butter candies or treats if you have chipped or cracked teeth.

Says Dr. Disraeli, “By following my tips, people will be able to enjoy their peanut buttery treats and maintain improved dental health too.”

ABOUT NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER LOVER’S DAY: National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day first made its appearance in 1990 on the anniversary of peanut butter’s commercial debut in the United States.

