Recording of LHV Group's 15 February investor webinar

English Estonian

On 15 February LHV held a virtual investor meeting to give an overview of the 2022 Financial plan and five year financial forecast. The plans of the company were introduced by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 41 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br5Kn0stUGI.

The presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2022-EN.pdf





Priit Rum

LHV Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee