SEB’s Subsidiary, Marval North America Receives OECM Supplier Contract to Provide Integrated IT Service Management (ITSM) Software and Delivery Solutions to over 800 Customers

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marval North America (“MarvalNA“), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”) (TSXV: SEB, OTCQX: SEBFF), is pleased to announce that we are an awarded supplier partner on OECM’s IT Software Platform and Related Services (for ITSM and ESM). Marval can provide integrated IT Service Management (ITSM) software and delivery solutions to over 800 customers on the multi-year agreement.



MarvalNA offers a customer-centric approach to Enterprise and IT Service Management (ITSM) solution delivery and has an extensive history of working with customers in Ontario municipalities, school boards, healthcare and industries that support these public sectors.

Marc Rancourt, President of MarvalNA states “This is a great opportunity for Marval North America to offer an exceptional service and software solution under the OECM banner and presents improved exposure in the public sector in Ontario. Our experience in delivering quality service management solutions to the public sector further defines our footprint in Enterprise and IT Service Management space. Currently, MarvalNA solutions are deployed throughout multiple corporate and government clients in North America.”

As a trusted not-for-profit collaborative sourcing partner for Ontario’s education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit organizations, OECM welcomes Marval North America and all awarded supplier partners, to ensure customers are equipped with the right technology and tools to support their ongoing business service delivery.

Marval has been delivering Enterprise and Integrated IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions since 1989 and with unrivalled industry knowledge, expertise and innovative system design, its software ensures the customer derives full business benefits. Marval offers a customer-centric approach recognizing the value and importance that each element contributes in helping organizations to achieve successful business outcomes. MarvalNA solutions are an integrated element of SEB’s technology solutions offerings to its corporate and government clients.

About Marval North America and The Expected Benefits

MarvalNA’s MSM software is 100% compliant with 16 ITIL® (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) processes, and is a fully integrated, innovative, multi-level solution that offers a secure, reliable, scalable, and stable technology that supports IT business services and growth strategies of organizations of any size. It ensures reliable IT and service infrastructure, increased productivity, and adaptability in service provision.

Our customer base has a high level of retention. With MarvalNA and MSM, OECM customers will experience:

One company for software sales, implementation, support, and professional services

Licenses have built in support for all ITIL processes, no additional costs

Flexible licensing model; Named & Concurrent Licenses

Seamless integration between all processes, based on ITIL

About OECM

OECM is a trusted not-for-profit collaborative sourcing partner for Ontario’s education sector, broader public sector, and other not-for-profit organizations. We contract with innovative, reputable suppliers to offer a comprehensive choice of quality products and services and generate significant savings for their customers. For more information about OECM’s IT Software Platform and Related Services (for ITSM and ESM), click here.

About Marval North America

MarvalNA has been reselling and supporting Marval’s Service Management (MSM) product in Canada and the United States since 2001. With unrivalled industry knowledge, expertise and innovative system design, its products and services ensure the customer derives full business benefits. Our MSM ITSM software provides full support for the ITIL good practice framework and international standards including PinkVERIFY, ISO/IEC 20000 and ISO/IEC 27001. MarvalNA MSM ITSM software enables organizations to deal with current business needs and priorities, while creating a platform to design for the big picture and ever-changing requirements.

For further information about Marval North America., please visit: www.marvalnorthamerica.com

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”)

SEB is a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and Services for the Life and Group benefits marketplace and government. We design, customize, build, and manage mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise and partner technologies. We manage mission critical business processes for over 150 blue chip and government accounts, nationally and globally. Over 90% of our revenue and contracts are multi-year recurring revenue streams contracts related to government, insurance, healthcare, benefits and e-commerce. Our solutions are supported nationally and globally by over 600 multi-certified technical professionals in a multi-lingual infrastructure, from 8 offices across Canada and globally.

Our solutions include both software and Services driven ecosystems including multiple SaaS solutions, cloud solutions & Services, managed Services offering smart sourcing (near shore/offshore), managed security Services, custom software development and support, professional Services, deep systems integration expertise and multiple specialty practice areas including AI, CRM, BI, Portals, EDI, e-commerce, digital transformation, analytics, project management to mention a few. The Company has more than 20 strategic partnerships/relationships with leading global and regional technology and consulting organizations.

For further information about Smart Employee Benefits Inc., please visit: www.seb-inc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release is intended for information purposes only. Statements made in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information about the company's future business prospects. These statements while expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward looking statements. Investors should consult a professional advisor before making any investment decision.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contacts:

Marc Rancourt, President

Marval North America

Tel: 705.840.6000 x 252

marc.rancourt@marvalna.com

www.marvalnorthamerica.com

Investor Contact:

John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Tel: 416.460.2817

john.mckimm@seb-inc.com

www.seb-inc.com