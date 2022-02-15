Announcement about major shareholder

English Danish

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.



In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 3,560,778 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 11 of 15 February 2022, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 15 February 2022 directly and indirectly owns 1,737,672 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 2.52% of the share capital.



Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

