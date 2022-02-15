Global Baby Food & Formula Packaging Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Glass Jars, Stand-up Pouches, Folding Cartons and Sleeves, Composite Cans, Plastic Tubs and Cups, Bowls, Aseptic Cartons

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food & Formula Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes packaging for food designed and marketed for babies, including newborns, infants, and toddlers. Baby food is specifically labeled as such and generally sold in a dedicated section of retail stores.
Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for demand for baby food and formula containers by value in current dollars (including inflation); demand data by market is presented in current dollars.
Also presented are historical and forecast data for raw material usage in food containers in pounds and total dollars. "Demand" (or sales) is defined as all shipments from US plants, plus imports minus exports.
Specific applications covered in this report include:
- Food such as entrees and dinners, meat purees, fruit and vegetable purees, and puddings
- Formula, including ready-to-drink, powdered, and liquid concentrate
- Cereal, such as rice, wheat, oatmeal, and multi-grain cereal
- Snacks, such as puffs, crunchies, melts, teethers, yogurt pieces, and cookies
Specific packaging products used for baby food include:
- Glass jars
- Stand-up pouches
- Folding cartons and sleeves
- Composite cans
- Plastic tubs and cups
- Bowls
- Aseptic cartons
- Other packaging such as bag-in-box and metal cans
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Packaging Formats (Rigid vs. Flexible)
- Materials Trends
- Packaging Demand by Material
- Plastic
- Paperboard
- Glass
- Product Innovation
- Sustainability
- Consumer Insights
- Environmental Attitudes
- Eco-Friendly Priorities in Packaging
4. Applications
- Demand by Application
- Food
- Formula
- Cereal & Snacks
5. Packaging Products
- Demand by Product
- Jars & Bottles
- Jars
- Bottles
- Composite Cans
- Pouches
- Plastic Cups & Lidding
- Cartons & Sleeves
- Plastic Tubs
- Bowls
- Other Packaging
6. Key Suppliers & Industry Trends
- Industry Composition
- Leading Suppliers
7. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographics
- Consumer Spending
- Retail Sales
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/infzpe