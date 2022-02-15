Global Baby Food & Formula Packaging Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Glass Jars, Stand-up Pouches, Folding Cartons and Sleeves, Composite Cans, Plastic Tubs and Cups, Bowls, Aseptic Cartons

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food & Formula Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes packaging for food designed and marketed for babies, including newborns, infants, and toddlers. Baby food is specifically labeled as such and generally sold in a dedicated section of retail stores.

Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for demand for baby food and formula containers by value in current dollars (including inflation); demand data by market is presented in current dollars.

Also presented are historical and forecast data for raw material usage in food containers in pounds and total dollars. "Demand" (or sales) is defined as all shipments from US plants, plus imports minus exports.

Specific applications covered in this report include:

Food such as entrees and dinners, meat purees, fruit and vegetable purees, and puddings

Formula, including ready-to-drink, powdered, and liquid concentrate

Cereal, such as rice, wheat, oatmeal, and multi-grain cereal

Snacks, such as puffs, crunchies, melts, teethers, yogurt pieces, and cookies

Specific packaging products used for baby food include:

Glass jars

Stand-up pouches

Folding cartons and sleeves

Composite cans

Plastic tubs and cups

Bowls

Aseptic cartons

Other packaging such as bag-in-box and metal cans

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Packaging Formats (Rigid vs. Flexible)

Materials Trends

Packaging Demand by Material

Plastic

Paperboard

Glass

Product Innovation

Sustainability

Consumer Insights

Environmental Attitudes

Eco-Friendly Priorities in Packaging

4. Applications

Demand by Application

Food

Formula

Cereal & Snacks

5. Packaging Products

Demand by Product

Jars & Bottles

Jars

Bottles

Composite Cans

Pouches

Plastic Cups & Lidding

Cartons & Sleeves

Plastic Tubs

Bowls

Other Packaging

6. Key Suppliers & Industry Trends

Industry Composition

Leading Suppliers

7. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographics

Consumer Spending

Retail Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/infzpe