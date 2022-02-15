New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229756/?utm_source=GNW

82 billion in 2021 to $142.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $195.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market consists of sales of electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance services for electronic and precision equipment including electronic products and navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments.



The main types of electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance are consumer electronics repair and maintenance, computer and office machine repair and maintenance, communication equipment repair and maintenance, other electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance.Companies in the Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance sector are largely involved in repairing and maintaining communications equipment, such as communications transmission equipment, two-way radios, telephones and fax machines without selling new communication equipment.



The different modes include online, offline and involves various service types such as inspection, maintenance, repair.



Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services.This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enable the service providers to identify the critical part which has the possibility to fail and understand the current status of the components.



Companies including Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.



Western Europe was the largest region in the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





